Let’s throw it back for a moment—back to 2022 when we were blessed with one of Channing Tatum’s sexiest photoshoots to date.

Picture it: Channing in swim trunks, boxers bunched up just enough to grab your full attention, his abs in sharp formation, and his gaze piercing straight into our souls. We know the man can act, we know he can dance, we know he can charm. But let’s be honest with ourselves—you’re not here for 21 Jump Street. You’re here because you want to know what this man is made of (and yes, I mean exactly what you think I mean).

In the VMAN spread, Channing plays coy with that dangerous mix of boy-next-door charm and full-blown sex appeal. His boxers, thin enough to tease but just thick enough to deny us a full view, hug his bulge like a gift wrapped in satin. It’s the kind of styling that screams “leave it to your imagination,” but also… thank you for the peek, sir. In another shot, he’s sprawled across the floor, his eyes fixed on us like he’s got all day. Personally, I’ve been stuck in that daze since 2022.

Fast forward to now, and Channing is back in the spotlight with Roofman, a film based on the wild true story of Jeffrey Manchester—a convicted felon who literally lived in the ceiling of a Toys “R” Us for six months after escaping prison. (Yes, that’s a real thing.) In the trailer, Channing fully commits to the role of a man caught in, well, very compromising situations. And by compromising, I mean completely nude.

Channing admitted filming wasn’t nearly as carefree as it looked on screen. It’s apparently tough to shoot scenes like that without showing, well, everything.

“There’s only so many angles that don’t turn this movie into something completely different,” he joked.

Thankfully, the editors did their magic in post-production, leaving us with just enough of a cheeky moment to giggle—and, let’s be real, to pause and rewind.

But Roofman isn’t just about bare cheeks and hijinks. There’s actually some heart to the story, and Channing made sure to highlight that. He shared that his conversations with the real Jeffrey Manchester left him moved. Manchester, despite his mistakes, came across as intelligent, kind, and complicated—a man who made bad choices but still carried humanity at his core. That’s the part of Channing we love, isn’t it? The way he can switch from playful to profound, from teasing to tender.

Source: Paramount Pictures

So, between his VMAN shoot that left us gasping for water and a film role that has him baring (almost) all, Channing Tatum is serving on every level. Sexy? Check. Funny? Check. Thoughtful? Double check. He’s got the rare talent of being both the man you drool over and the man who makes you think.

Mark your calendars, because Roofman hits theaters on October 10. And if the trailer is any hint, we’re in for a ride that’s equal parts thrilling, hilarious, and, yes, downright sexy. Until then, feel free to revisit those VMAN shots… purely for research purposes, of course.