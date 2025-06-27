If there’s one thing we know about Channing Tatum, it’s that he’s never been afraid to show a little skin—and by a little, we mean a lot. But while we’ve seen him strip down in Magic Mike and its sequels, his latest role in Roofman gives “exposure” a whole new meaning. This time though, he’s not shaking it for dollar bills—he’s running, butt-naked and soapy, through a Toys “R” Us.

Yes, you read that right.

Roofman, hitting theaters this October 10, is based on the unbelievable true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convicted felon who escaped prison and lived undetected in the ceiling of a Toys “R” Us in North Carolina… for six whole months. And who better to bring this oddly charming criminal to life than Channing Tatum?

In the trailer (which you’re going to want to watch on the biggest screen possible), we get a hilarious glimpse of the moment Tatum’s Manchester is caught mid-shower by none other than Peter Dinklage’s character—the store manager. What follows? A sudsy, slippery chase scene through the toy aisles, with Channing fully nude and fully committed to the bit.

Filming it, however, wasn’t as carefree as it might look. “It’s kind of hard to shoot that and not show everything,” Channing joked in an interview. “There’s only so many angles that don’t turn this movie into something… completely different.” Thankfully, post-production worked their magic, and we get a cheeky moment that’s more hilarious than scandalous (but still very much appreciated).

Beyond the bare cheeks and action-packed hijinks, Roofman also offers a surprisingly heartfelt dive into the life of a man who—while definitely flawed—was also deeply human. Tatum shared that speaking with the real Jeffrey Manchester moved him. “He’s made some bad decisions, for sure,” Channing said. “But he’s alive, he’s sharp, and he’s kind. There’s something about him that just stays with you.”

And with a cast stacked with talent—Peter Dinklage, Juno Temple, LaKeith Stanfield, Uzo Aduba, and Ben Mendelsohn—Roofman is shaping up to be a fall must-watch. Equal parts action, comedy, and redemption story, this is the kind of film that sneaks up on you… just like the man who once secretly lived above the Barbie aisle.

So grab your popcorn (and maybe a towel) because Roofman promises heart, humor, and just enough Tatum to keep things interesting.