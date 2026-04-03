Charles Melton Joins the Cast of ‘Beef’ Season 2

Charles Melton first caught mainstream attention as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, but let’s be honest—he didn’t just stop there. Over the years, Melton has steadily leveled up, most notably with his emotionally layered performance in May December (2023) opposite Julianne Moore.

Now? He’s not just booked and busy—he’s also become one of the internet’s favorite soft thirst traps. And yes, we mean that lovingly.

The Friendship Group We All Wish We Were In

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably seen Melton popping up alongside the Warfare cast—an undeniably attractive lineup that includes Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Noah Centineo, Will Poulter, and Cosmo Jarvis.

And what do this group of talented men do in their free time? Vacation together, of course.

Sun, laughter, and suspiciously well-timed candid photos—it’s the kind of content that feels accidental but also… not accidental at all. Especially when Melton himself is the one casually posting shirtless snaps of the group, glowing under the summer heat.

We’re not saying it’s intentional. We’re just saying we’re grateful.

RELATED: Charles Melton Sprawled Out in Briefs. Kit Connor Sporting a Beard. Hello 2026!

Shirtless, But Make It Cinema

Of course, there’s more to Melton than just good lighting and great angles. The Korean-American actor has been open about what inspires him creatively—and his answer might surprise you.

Speaking to L’Officiel, Melton shared that Brokeback Mountain played a major role in shaping his love for film.

“That movie says so much by doing so little. It really impacted me and was just so moving. You can feel so much; it’s transcendent. There are no words for it—the language of cinema is such a nuanced and hard thing to articulate,”

It’s a reminder that behind the abs and easy charm is an actor who genuinely respects storytelling—especially stories that resonate deeply within the LGBTQ community.

Charles Melton behind the scenes for the latest L’Officiel Hommes issue 🫦 pic.twitter.com/QAgaKWBnmM — MEN (@MEN_4K) April 2, 2026

From Heartthrob to Heavyweight

Melton’s career trajectory has been anything but one-note. While he can absolutely serve a look (and does, frequently), he’s also building a reputation for taking on complex, emotionally driven roles.

Up next, he joins the cast of Beef Season 2 alongside Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Cailee Spaeny.

This season centers on a new set of characters—Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton)—whose lives become entangled with their boss and his spouse after a single encounter spirals into something much bigger. Expect tension, manipulation, and the kind of slow-burn drama that Beef does best.

The new season drops April 16, and yes, we will be watching closely—for the plot, obviously.

The Melton Effect

There’s something undeniably compelling about Melton right now. Maybe it’s the balance—he’s equally comfortable delivering a serious performance as he is posting a sun-drenched, shirtless photo that sends timelines into a spiral.

Or maybe it’s the fact that he doesn’t feel overly curated. There’s an ease to him, whether he’s talking about film or just laughing with friends on a beach somewhere.

Either way, one thing is clear: Charles Melton isn’t just having a moment—he’s building something lasting.

And if that journey happens to include a few more shirtless vacation photos along the way… well, who are we to complain?