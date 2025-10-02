Charleston: Uncovering Queer History, Southern Charm, Gay Nightlife

Stay in Style

Charleston is a historic city, and in August, it was a hot one, too. After our tour above, we returned to our lovely corner room at our hotel to cool off, chill and relax. For a boutique stay that balanced history with modern flair, we chose to stay at The Ansonborough. Nestled in the city’s oldest planned suburb, the intimate hotel was a former stationer’s warehouse in 1901. This reimagined hotel is full of stories—rumor has it the neighborhood was won in a high-stakes card game, and today you’ll even find a hidden poker room behind a lobby bookcase.

Think exposed brick, mosaic tile, brushed gold accents, and a Rooftop Garden with stunning views of the Ravenel Bridge and the whole city, sunrises and sunsets, too. It's intimate, chic, and quintessentially Charleston. The Scarborough & Squirrel Bar next to the lobby provides a lovely welcome bevvy.

The Pulse of the Modern Queer South

What truly defines Charleston today is its active, forward-looking queer community. Our trip included vital time connecting with local leaders, proving that the South is an essential hub for advocacy and joy, things that are more important now than ever.

In Charleston Heights, north of Charleston where the peninsula widens into the mainland, the queer community spirit is palpable. We spent an afternoon connecting with the heart of the community at the Pride Center offices, home to organizations like Charleston Pride, We Are Family, and AFFA.

And then there is Mollie Soto, President of Charleston Pride, a wonderful spirit to meet and she made us want to move to the North Charleston area for all of the great things she and the Charleston Pride, We Are Family were doing. We felt the energy, the growth of efforts to make North Charleston a great hub for the LGBTQ+ community. Thank you Mollie for all of your hard work! We learned that she started off as a Pride volunteer in 2015, built with relationships with Habitat for Humanity.

We popped around Charleston Heights and had a great lunch at Rebel Taqueria, a special crafted cocktail from the owner of the newest gay bar, Bar Polari (Brent and the drink were yummy), and some shopping at Closet Case Thrift Store. All of these energetic and welcoming spots made us wanted to stay longer and meet more and more people.

Polari, a form of slang that evolved into a kind of secret language, was used by various marginalized groups and popularized by the gay community in the 19th century. With this idea in mind, owner Brent Compagni created Bar Polari as an intimate setting where you and your friends or lovers can kick back and kiki with us. Tucked away on Reynolds Ave., Bar Polari is a special hideaway for the LGBTQ+ community in Charleston.

But Charleston Heights was just a stop (a very good gay one) on the way to Park Circle, a part of town that is basically a residential area shaped in a circle around a central park. Go here, enjoy yourself, meet more awesome people, and visit multiple breweries and shops along East Montague Ave. One afternoon was not enough to enjoy what the area had to offer.

But we were able to have a key conversation was with Pearce Fleming of Commonhouse Aleworks. The brewery is a perfect example of a modern, inclusive gathering space and is the driving force behind the renowned Park Circle Pride Festival—hailed as one of the most diverse Pride events in the South. This is where the city is evolving, offering a safe and vibrant atmosphere for everyone.

Sitting with Pearce, all of my nerves were exposed, my happy, excited, sad… all my emotions were hit by this straight man, phenomenal ally, wonderful human that has a love for the entire community, from supporting other businesses and breweries, from caring about others, and for bringing the house down and winning drag competitions year after year.

In 2020, Pearce Fleming and other organizers gathered a group of local business owners on the brewery's patio to plan a Pride celebration. His personal catalyst was that he had patrons and good friends that happen to be LGBTQ+ that were making Park Circle home. Each business that attended chose an event(s) they want to host that suited their business. Over the years, this has grown into more than 50 events in Park Circle over 6 days.

In addition to the beer series, a portion of every Commonhouse beer is donated back to local community groups including Alliance For Full Acceptance, We Are Family, Camp Rise Above, Eunoia Rescue, Neighbors Together and more.

If you get to Commonhouse Aleworks and you see Pearce, just give him a big thank you, he’ll probably hug you, but just know you’ve met an amazing man that supports us, supports the Park Circle / LGBTQ+ / Human community. If I ever run into him again, he’s getting a hug. Funny story, after I left our chat, I realized I did not get a picture with him, but 2 weeks later, I ran into Pearce in Southern Maine at a Brewery. He got a big hug.

Lowcountry Indulgence: Where to Eat and Drink

Charleston demands indulgence, and the city’s dining and nightlife deliver on the promise of Southern hospitality.

Lowcountry Gets High Marks

Charleston is a destination that delivers much more than its beautiful postcard faςade. It’s a city where Southern elegance meets a vibrant, deep-rooted queer history, now visible in a thriving modern community. From the luxurious comfort of The Ansonborough and the chic energy of Bourbon N’ Bubbles, to the meaningful work happening at the Pride Center and the welcoming embrace of Park Circle, Charleston offers an intoxicating blend of indulgence and authentic inclusivity. Ditch the idea that the South is slow to change—this Holy City is moving fast, serving up world-class cuisine and a community that proudly celebrates every shade of the rainbow.