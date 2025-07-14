Cheyenne Jackson Is 50 and Hotter Than Ever

Pop the champagne, cue the Broadway overture, and dim the lights—because Cheyenne Jackson just turned 50, and he’s proving that aging can be just as sexy as a Fire Island sunset. The actor-singer-dreamboat took to Instagram with a high kick and a heartfelt post, channeling his inner Zeus and reminding us all that yes, he’s 50, and yes, he can still kick and stretch (and thirst-trap) with the best of them.

“Today I’m 50,” Jackson wrote. “A number that once felt impossibly far away… now feels somehow right on time.”

What followed was a raw, poetic, cheeky, and moving reflection that balanced grief, joy, growth, and love—with just the right amount of sass. Because if there’s one thing Cheyenne does flawlessly, it’s balancing vulnerability with undeniable hotness.

This past year, as he detailed, brought profound loss—his dog, his best friend—and the slow-burning grief that’s become an uninvited but familiar houseguest. But it also brought reconnection: to his children (almost nine and growing into “bold, beautiful selves”), to his writing (“Turns out I don’t suck”), and to his sobriety (“I took it for granted. Treated it like gravity”).

And through it all? Jason. His husband. His rock. His north star. Jackson’s tribute to their love in the midst of chaos is the kind of deep, romantic realism that could melt even the iciest of hearts. Forget fairy tales. This is the love story we want.

Did we mention he’s headlining in Cherry Grove this summer? Between the high kicks, heartfelt essays, and jaw-dropping selfies, Jackson is still finding time to perform—and Fire Island just got a whole lot hotter. (We recommend packing sunscreen and a fan. A big one.)

From his Broadway days in La Cage aux Folles and Once Upon a Mattress, to his hilarious roles in 30 Rock, Glee, and Dr. Odyssey, Cheyenne Jackson has never been afraid to surprise, seduce, and soulfully move us. And now at 50, he’s not slowing down—he’s just getting bolder.

So here’s to Cheyenne: not a reinvention, not a farewell, just a fabulous, authentic celebration of everything he’s always been. High kicks and all.