Remember when Cheyenne Jackson casually reminded the world that he’s still got it—and by “it,” we mean everything—by posing in nothing but tighty whities to promote his Fire Island performance? Well, in true Cheyenne fashion, he’s done it again. And yes, we’re still fanning ourselves.

The multi-hyphenate heartthrob (actor, singer, model, and walking dream sequence) has officially brought his talents—and that torso—to the Ice Palace this July, and let’s just say the welcome was very warm. If you couldn’t make it to Fire Island, don’t worry. Cheyenne made sure you didn’t miss out. He gifted fans with not one, but two Instagram posts in his signature tight white briefs—front and back, because he believes in balance, service, and quality content.

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

And honestly? We salute him.

Cheyenne stands confidently in nothing but those now-iconic briefs with his extremely toned back in full view while giving the people what they want: a rear view just as committed to the cause. It’s cheeky, it’s tasteful, it’s everything. And yes, we’re talking about both the vibe and the view.

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

“I’m thankful a place like Fire Island exists,” Cheyenne shared in his caption.

“The queer history. The sexy vibe. The inclusion. The incredible people who keep the island running. Thanks for having me and selling out the show. Big love.”

And just like that, our hearts were as full as our camera rolls.

His performance at the Ice Palace was clearly one for the books. Cheyenne posted a story from the event, capturing a moment mid-song with the caption: “Thank you so much for having me. Such a special night.” It’s no surprise the show sold out—because when you combine world-class vocals, heart-melting charisma, and a jawline that deserves its own spotlight, of course it’s going to be a hit.

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

And while not all of us were lucky enough to be in Cherry Grove that night, Cheyenne made sure we still felt included. Because nothing says “I love my fans” like waking up to your favorite entertainer in his briefs, thanking you for your support and looking like a literal Greek god on holiday.

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

It’s this perfect mix of talent, sex appeal, and genuine warmth that makes Cheyenne Jackson such a fan favorite. He doesn’t just perform—he connects. Whether it’s through his powerhouse vocals, his down-to-earth messages of gratitude, or his commitment to showing us the front and the back of his briefs (bless), he makes it feel personal. Like he’s saying, “Hey, this one’s for you.”

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

So, what’s next for Mr. Jackson? Another sold-out show? A musical comeback? A full calendar of thirst traps paired with thoughtful captions? Whatever it is, we’re watching, we’re liking, and we are ready.

Keep it coming, Cheyenne. We may not have made it to Fire Island, but with you in our feeds, it’s summer all year long.