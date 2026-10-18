Chick-fil-A’s LGBTQ Rights Problem Isn’t Going Away

Chick-fil-A’s CEO Andrew Cathy just had a very public opportunity to address his company’s complicated history with the LGBTQ community. And if you were hoping for a direct answer, well, you might have better luck ordering a chicken sandwich.

In a viral interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, the fast-food chain’s head honcho was asked about Chick-fil-A’s past controversies surrounding LGBTQ rights. But instead of offering a clear position, Cathy repeatedly steered the conversation toward food, service, and hospitality. At this point, we have to wonder if there’s a corporate-approved word for answering absolutely everything except the question.

Chick-fil-A’s LGBTQ History Comes Back to the Table

Cathy appeared on TODAY to discuss Chick-fil-A’s origins and charitable work. But Melvin also brought up a chapter of the company’s history that hasn’t exactly aged quietly.

In 2012, Cathy’s father, former CEO Dan Cathy, publicly expressed opposition to same-sex marriage. The company’s charitable contributions to conservative Christian organizations opposed to LGBTQ rights also attracted scrutiny, helping fuel protests, boycotts, and a broader political fight over the brand.

Dan Cathy later expressed regret about drawing the company into the public debate, although he did not reverse his position on same-sex marriage.

So, naturally, Melvin wanted to know what Andrew Cathy would say to people who had boycotted Chick-fil-A because they believed the company did not support the LGBTQ community.

His response? Come in, try the food, and experience the hospitality.

That’s certainly an invitation. It’s just not an answer to the question.

Chick-fil-A CEO avoiding LGBTQ+ questions over and over. https://t.co/YykKmpHgMY — Warren (@swd2) October 14, 2026

READ: London’s New Chick-fil-A Sparks LGBTQ+ Pushback

Can We Get a Little Less Hospitality and a Little More Honesty?

To his credit, Melvin recognized that Cathy’s response didn’t really address what he had asked. He pressed the CEO on whether he wanted to discuss that controversial period in the company’s history.

Cathy again emphasized serving everyone who walked through the restaurant’s doors.

Melvin then made the question even more direct: What was Chick-fil-A’s official position on equal rights?

And once again, Cathy returned to the same talking points about hospitality, food, and service.

At this point, the conversation was giving corporate media training in its final form. Every question about LGBTQ equality somehow circled back to the customer experience, as if a welcoming dining room could settle questions about a company’s values.

READ: Chick-fil-A Congratulates a Gay Couple — Guess Who Lost Their Mind

A Chicken Sandwich Isn’t a Statement on Equality

To be clear, welcoming customers into a restaurant is not the same thing as publicly addressing LGBTQ equality. A business can serve people from all walks of life while still facing legitimate questions about its institutional history, charitable giving, and position on social issues.

And that’s what makes this interview interesting. Cathy wasn’t being asked whether LGBTQ people could order lunch at Chick-fil-A. He was being asked where the company stood on equal rights.

Those are two very different questions.

The online reaction to the exchange has helped bring the conversation back into the spotlight, with Cathy’s repeated emphasis on hospitality leaving viewers looking for something more definitive.

Chick-fil-A is free to focus on chicken, customer service, and whatever secret ingredient keeps people coming back. But when its leadership is asked about a history that has affected LGBTQ customers and communities, repeating the company slogan doesn’t make the question disappear.

The gays can appreciate a good sandwich. We can also recognize a PR-approved non-answer when we hear one.