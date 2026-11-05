Zane Phillips Is Getting Beefier and Serving Serious Muscle

At some point, appreciating Zane Phillips stopped being a casual activity and became a full-time commitment. The man can pop up in a television episode, appear in a production photo, or simply wear a shirt, and suddenly everyone has something to say. We’re not complaining. If anything, we’re impressed by his consistency.

Phillips has spent 2026 collecting television appearances like gay men collect screenshots of their favorite handsome actors. From Loot and RuPaul’s Drag Race to The Comeback and Animal Control, he’s making himself increasingly difficult to avoid. His appearance on The Comeback earlier this year certainly helped, with fans enthusiastically noticing how much more muscular he looks these days.

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Remember when we first met him in Fire Island? Well, apparently, that was just the beginning of the physical upgrades.

Zane Phillips Is Taking His Broadway Daydreams to the Stage

The latest development in the Zane Phillips appreciation economy is his Broadway debut in The Fantasticks. And judging by the newly released production photos, theatergoers might want to bring their reading glasses, binoculars, and perhaps a little composure.

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Phillips plays El Gallo, the narrator of the musical, and one particularly memorable costume involves a sheer shirt. Theater is supposed to be about storytelling, but we suspect some audience members will be experiencing their own personal character development during this production.

Of course, Phillips has actual theatrical credentials beyond making people forget what they came to see. Before his television and film appearances, he played Rolf in the national tour of The Sound of Music. So yes, the man can act, sing, and apparently make a Broadway costume department very happy.

That’s a dangerous combination.

The Fantasticks Is Bringing Boys, Mothers, and Mischief

The musical originally opened Off-Broadway in 1960 and went on to enjoy a remarkable 42-year run before closing in 2002. After a revival that ran from 2006 to 2017, the production is finally making its Broadway debut.

This new version also gives the familiar story a fresh twist. Instead of the original boy, girl, and their two fathers, the reimagined production follows “two boys, their two mothers, and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.”

A romantic plot involving two boys? Broadway is clearly aware that audiences appreciate a little gay-friendly storytelling.

And with Phillips playing El Gallo, the production has another obvious selling point for anyone who appreciates a handsome man delivering a theatrical performance.

The Man Has Range. We Have Eyes.

Phillips has appeared in Fire Island, Glamorous, Loot, The Comeback, and Mid-Century Modern, proving that his career extends well beyond being the subject of enthusiastic online commentary.

Zane Phillips in the new ‘Animal Control’ episode… SO BIG!! https://t.co/MopkBAGx7J — ★ (@POPin4k) November 2, 2026

His recent guest appearance on Animal Control as Brett, Victoria’s “hot date,” was another reminder that television casting directors know exactly what they’re doing. Victoria may be busy navigating life as a new pig parent, but viewers had their own priorities.

And while Phillips didn’t take his shirt off in the episode, we appreciate that sometimes the imagination deserves a little employment.

The sitcom has already delivered its share of eye candy, including a viral moment featuring Joel McHale’s chest muscles. Apparently, Animal Control understands that viewers can care about animal-related comedy and handsome men simultaneously.

Zane Phillips guest stars in today’s ‘Animal Control’ https://t.co/2NoOotbMaJ — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) November 2, 2026

Multitasking!

Our Broadway Plans Suddenly Look Very Different

There’s something satisfying about watching an actor move from a beloved gay rom-com into increasingly varied roles. Phillips is expanding his résumé, making his Broadway debut, and taking on projects that showcase more than just his physical appeal.

But let’s be honest: the sheer shirt certainly makes the theater experience sound more compelling.

With The Fantasticks introducing him to Broadway audiences and television continuing to keep him on our screens, Phillips is having a rather productive year.

We’re happy to support his artistic growth. We’re also happy to support the production photography.

Some actors make you want to study their performances. Zane Phillips makes you want to do both—and perhaps book a Broadway ticket before the good seats disappear.

Source: JustJared