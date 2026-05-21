Las Vegas Pride 2026: The Ultimate Gay Travel Guide 

Las Vegas already operates like a city powered entirely by caffeine, neon lighting, and questionable sleep decisions, so Pride Month fits right in. Throughout June, the destination transforms into a massive LGBTQ celebration filled with drag brunches, rave nights, sports events, immersive art experiences, pool parties, and enough programming to make your calendar start negotiating for mercy.

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For travelers planning a Pride getaway, Vegas offers something a lot of destinations cannot: range. You can spend the afternoon in the desert, the evening at a basketball arena celebrating Pride Night, and the night inside an immersive art space where reality feels optional. The city’s “Vegas for All” energy shows up everywhere this month — hotels, lounges, arenas, and nightlife venues all competing for attention.

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Where the Pride Parties Are Happening

AREA15

AREA15 is one of the central Pride hubs this June.

“ Liquid Gold Nights ” runs every Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. throughout Pride Month

A major Pride rave featuring Honey Dijon, Tedd Patterson, and Hector Romero takes place June 25

Las Vegas PRIDE Family BINGO happens June 10 with prizes including appliances, TVs, and show tickets

Inside Omega Mart, expect spontaneous “micro pride parades” and surreal in-store activations throughout the month

This is the immersive nightlife stop — part club, part art installation, part “what is happening and why do I like it.”

SAHARA Las Vegas

ELEVATE Pool Parties run Saturdays through October

Select Pride programming continues beyond June for extended summer celebrations

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas

Weekly drag brunches during Pride Month

DJ sets by DeJa Skye from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

S Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Drag Brunch finale on June 28

Lineup includes Coco Montrese, Jaymes Mansfield, Scarlett Business, and performers linked to Cirque du Soleil and “America’s Got Talent”

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

June 12 Pride event headlined by Naomi Smalls

Proceeds benefit The Trevor Project

Pride Beyond the Nightlife

Vegas doesn’t keep Pride inside clubs and hotels.

OUTside Hike at Red Rock First Creek Canyon Trail (June 14)

Las Vegas PRIDE Bar Hop supporting local LGBTQ businesses (June 13)

Las Vegas Aces Pride Night vs Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena

The mix is intentional: daytime community events, outdoor activity, and major arena programming all layered into the same month.

Getting Around the Strip

Offering seven stops along the resort corridor, the Las Vegas Monorail is the quickest way to zip around the Strip while enjoying the electrifying events offered during Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas. Individual rides and multiday passes can be purchased at a discounted rate here, with the hours of operation provided here.

The Monorail basically becomes a moving connector between parties — less transportation, more cooldown interval between chaos.

Why Las Vegas Does Pride Twice

Vegas splits its Pride calendar in two. June brings the Pride Month programming, while October hosts the larger official celebrations to avoid desert heat and align with LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day.

October programming includes:

Las Vegas PRIDE Parade

Rainbow Rave at AREA15

Las Vegas PRIDE Community Festival

In practice, it means the city gets to run Pride season twice — and treats both like headline events.

A Final Stop Before You Leave the Strip

Las Vegas doesn’t really do endings, and Pride Month is no exception. It just keeps moving — from brunches to pools to late-night floors — like the night never got the memo. Between AREA15, drag brunch circuits, arena nights with the Las Vegas Aces, and everything in between, Pride here feels less like an event and more like a city-wide current.

You don’t really wrap up Pride in Vegas. You just eventually tap out — and the city keeps going without you.

For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.