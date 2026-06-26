Chris Appleton Is Trading Hairbrushes for Ballroom Shoes!

Just when you think Chris Appleton has reached peak multihyphenate status, he casually announces another career move that nobody saw coming.

The celebrity hairstylist turned author is already preparing for his acting debut in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Now, he’s adding ballroom dancing to his ever growing résumé after joining the cast of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Honestly, is there anything this man won’t do?

Best known for creating iconic looks for stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, Appleton has spent years transforming some of the biggest names in entertainment. Lately, however, he’s been busy transforming his own career.

The proudly out hairstylist seems determined to keep surprising fans, and we’re happily along for the ride.

Ready for a New Challenge

Speaking about joining Strictly Come Dancing to BBC, Appleton admitted that stepping onto the famous dance floor feels very different from working behind a salon chair.

“I’ve always believed that the best things happen when you take a chance and try something new,” he said.

“I may know my way around a salon floor, but the dance floor is a whole different story, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The 43 year old recently added another accomplishment to his growing list with the release of his memoir, Your Roots Don’t Define You, making 2026 one of the busiest years of his career.

Appleton joins an already exciting lineup that includes singer Delta Goodrem, actress Lacey Turner, and television personality Dani Dyer. The 24th series of Strictly Come Dancing is expected to premiere in September, giving fans plenty of time to speculate about his dancing skills.

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Baywatch Is Calling

Of course, the ballroom isn’t the only place Appleton is making waves.

Earlier this year, fans nearly short circuited the internet after the openly gay hairstylist and author teased his involvement in the upcoming Baywatch reboot with a beachside photo that showcased his famously sculpted physique.

As if that wasn’t enough, Appleton was later photographed enjoying a luxury yacht outing in Positano while wearing a pair of very fitted red swim briefs that quickly became the talk of social media.

Let’s just say the comments section was working overtime.

His beachside style certainly didn’t hurt anticipation for his acting debut, proving that Appleton knows exactly how to build excitement without giving too much away.

The Era of Saying Yes

One of the most refreshing things about Appleton’s career is that he refuses to stay inside one lane.

He’s an internationally celebrated hairstylist. He’s now an author. An actor. Soon, a ballroom competitor.

That willingness to embrace the unknown feels perfectly summed up by his own words about taking chances.

Whether he’s creating unforgettable celebrity hairstyles, stepping in front of the camera, or attempting a ballroom routine for millions of viewers, Chris Appleton continues to remind fans that reinvention never goes out of style.

And judging by the pace he’s setting, don’t be surprised if he adds another unexpected job title before the year is over.