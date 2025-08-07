Remember when celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and White Lotus actor Lukas Gage got married? No? Yes? Maybe? That’s fair—because the whirlwind nature of it all made it feel like a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of moment. But now, nearly two years after filing for divorce, Appleton is finally opening up about their short-lived marriage and what he’s learned along the way.

Photo Credit: @chrisappleton1

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Appleton didn’t hold back when it came to addressing the public’s perception of the relationship.

“Moving fast doesn’t always mean you’re reckless,” he clarified. “Sometimes it means you’re hopeful. Any relationship I’ve ever been into I’ve gone into with an open heart, and I have no regrets about that.”

@jayshetty 🚨Brand new podcast🚨with @Chrisappleton1 is out NOW on all platforms 🎙️ Search ‘Jay Shetty Chris Appleton’ to watch or listen today! ♬ original sound – Jay Shetty

And really, can you blame him? The romance, while quick, was filled with optimism—and just a touch of Vegas glitz. The two tied the knot in April 2023 at the Little White Wedding Chapel (classic!), with none other than Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony. Because of course she did. Not only did she oversee the vows, she also encouraged the couple to sign a prenup beforehand. Kim always comes prepared.

But by November of that same year—just about seven months later—Appleton filed for divorce, citing the ever-popular “irreconcilable differences.”

For the first time, he’s offering some insight into what happened.

“You can love someone and there not be a forever happy ending,” he said honestly. “And just because it’s not forever doesn’t mean it didn’t mean something.”

No bitterness. No drama. Just a bit of sadness and a lot of perspective. Appleton seems to be leaning into the growth and clarity that can come from a breakup, even one that played out in the public eye.

“We shame people too much for leading with an open heart, especially when it doesn’t work out,” he said. “And the sad part about that is you can learn to retract and protect yourself, but I would rather love and fall than to never feel anything at all.”

Honestly? That’s the kind of mature gay emotional intelligence we want more of.

While the headlines focused on the wedding (and later the divorce), Appleton made it clear that his top priority was, and still is, his family. He shares two children—Billy, 22, and Kitty-blu, 20—with his former partner, Kate Katon. As he told Shetty,

“As a dad, I wanted to protect my kids. I’m very aware [with] any relationship I go into [that] there will be conversation around that.”

Photo Credit: @chrisappleton1 | Chris Appleton with his kids Billy (left) and Kitty-blu (right)

His main concern wasn’t just finding love, but making sure he was in a place of internal peace before bringing someone into his life.

“So for me, making sure that I had that internal alignment—which I’d never had my whole life—finding that, being comfortable with that and finding happiness was a really beautiful thing.”

And that’s really the takeaway here. Not every relationship needs to last forever to be meaningful. Chris Appleton isn’t walking around bitter or jaded. He’s walking forward—with his head high, his heart still open, and his blowout still perfect.

Because love is love—even if it’s just for a season.