Chris Colfer Just Bumped Into His Glee Dad at the Airport!

You know the feeling when you run into an old friend at the airport, and it’s like you’ve never skipped a beat? Well, imagine that moment being with your TV dad — a TV dad who helped shape millions of LGBTQ+ teens’ coming-of-age stories — and that’s exactly what Chris Colfer experienced yesterday.

Colfer, best known for playing Kurt Hummel on Glee, shared a heartwarming photo on social media of him bumping into none other than his Glee dad, Mike O’Malley. Yes, the same Mike O’Malley who brought Burt Hummel to life, Kurt’s unconditionally loving and, frankly, iconic father.

“Always love running into family at the airport!” Colfer captioned the photo, tagging O’Malley in the sweetest, most unpretentious way possible. The picture shows the two of them beaming with joy, proving that while Glee may have ended in 2015, their real-life bond continues to soar.

O’Malley, never one to miss an opportunity for a loving shout-out, chimed in with his own heartfelt response. He commented on Instagram: “This kid is a rock star! The kid who was once the kicker on the football team could play QB now! Couldn’t be more proud of this dude or in admiration of the achievements CC has already collected. Just the start! Book tour now!”

Honestly, if O’Malley isn’t nominated for Father of the Year for this reply, what even is the point of the award? The love and pride he expressed are exactly what Glee fans have come to expect from the legendary Burt Hummel. It’s no surprise that the photo quickly went viral — after all, Glee fans are fiercely loyal, and their fondness for these two hasn’t diminished one bit since the series wrapped.

For those who aren’t familiar with O’Malley beyond Glee, he’s had quite a diverse career. From his role as the lovable and steadfast Burt Hummel, O’Malley has also appeared in Snowpiercer, Abbott Elementary, Heels, and Yes, Dear. Oh, and did we mention he was the host of the 90s Nickelodeon kids’ game show Guts? His range is basically as wide as a well-played Glee mashup.

In fact, O’Malley’s portrayal of Burt Hummel was so beloved, it earned him an Emmy nomination — and that was well before the Glee fanbase was really able to come together and collectively scream about it. One moment that remains in the hearts of many is the iconic scene where Kurt, played by Colfer, comes out as gay to his father. Burt’s unconditional acceptance of Kurt was a groundbreaking portrayal of love and understanding on television, especially at a time when queer representation in mainstream media was still evolving. It wasn’t just a pivotal moment for the show; it was life-changing for countless viewers who saw their own journeys reflected in that loving embrace.

So, when Colfer and O’Malley meet up in an airport years later, the reunion isn’t just a cute photo op. It’s a testament to the lasting bond between them, the impact they’ve had on one another’s lives, and a sweet little reminder of the magic that Glee continues to spread, even when the cameras have long stopped rolling.

While the show may be over, the love and admiration between Chris and Mike are far from finished. It’s clear that, like Kurt and Burt, these two will always have each other’s backs — no matter what. And isn’t that, in the end, what family is all about?

By the way, for those who may not know, Chris Colfer is openly gay in real life, and his role as Kurt Hummel has made him an important figure in LGBTQ+ representation on TV. His work both on and off screen continues to inspire countless people within the community.

So, if you see them at an airport anytime soon, feel free to mention: maybe Glee needs a reboot, just saying.