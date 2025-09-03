Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey’s Reunion Broke the Fandom (Again)

If you ever needed proof that some friendships are truly supernatural, Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey just delivered it in spades. The stars of Teen Wolf—our beloved Stiles Stilinski and Scott McCall—reunited on the red carpet at the Twinless premiere in Los Angeles, and the internet went absolutely feral. Posey, who is queer and sexually fluid, showed up radiating warmth and authenticity as always. Yes, honey, even eight years after Teen Wolf wrapped, these two still know how to bring it.

The Hollywood Reporter captured a moment that fans have been waiting for since 2017: a long, warm embrace between Posey and O’Brien. But it wasn’t just a quick hug for the cameras. No, this was a proper catch-up, complete with affectionate arm rests and bursts of shared laughter. At one point, Posey extended both arms to hold O’Brien’s shoulders, and if that doesn’t scream “BFF energy,” I don’t know what does.

As they moved along the red carpet, they shared a second hug, though their conversation clearly wasn’t done. The clip cut off with them still chatting, but honestly, fans don’t need words. Seeing Stiles and Scott’s bond this strong off-screen reminds us why their friendship was the emotional heart of Teen Wolf.

For those who forgot (or maybe never got the chance to watch), Teen Wolf wasn’t just a teen drama about werewolves—it was about loyalty, identity, and the kind of friendship that feels like family. Stiles and Scott’s chemistry was electric on screen, but it clearly transcended the cameras too. The show aired from 2011 to 2017, but moments like these remind us the magic never really leaves.

O’Brien is starring in Twinless, releasing on September 5, and Posey was there to show support, proving that some bonds survive the test of time and Hollywood hype.

So, what’s the takeaway here? In a world full of fleeting relationships, Stiles and Scott’s reunion is a reminder that true friendship—especially one as iconic as theirs—is the ultimate glow-up. And honestly, if these two can make us feel all the feelings with just a hug and a laugh, we’re here for it.

Now excuse me while I go binge Teen Wolf all over again. Who’s with me?

Fans React: The Internet Goes Wild

As soon as Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Posey’s reunion footage made the rounds, fans everywhere erupted in excitement. Social media lit up with a flood of heartfelt and enthusiastic responses, celebrating the undeniable chemistry and deep bond between Stiles and Scott. From nostalgic reflections to joyful outbursts, the fandom was united in its love for this iconic duo. The genuine warmth and laughter captured in their embrace sparked countless posts, memes, and reaction videos, making it clear that this reunion was exactly the moment fans had been waiting for.