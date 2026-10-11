Chris Gallant Won’t Let His BDSM Modeling Past Become His Whole Story

Chris Gallant is reclaiming his narrative.

These days, the internet has receipts for everything. An old photo, an embarrassing post, a chapter of your life you’d rather leave in the past? Someone can bring it back when you least expect it. But when those receipts resurface, you have a choice: let someone else tell your story, or take the narrative back yourself.

For openly gay New York congressional candidate Chris Gallant, the answer seems pretty clear.

READ: Who Is Chris Gallant? Meet the Openly Gay Veteran Turning Heads in NY Politics

Chris Gallant Isn’t Backing Down

In September, old BDSM modeling photos of Gallant resurfaced during his campaign for New York’s 1st Congressional District. The images showed him modeling leather and fetish gear for Mr. S Leather, a San Francisco retailer specializing in BDSM products. The photos were taken with his consent.

In an October 7 interview with TMZ, Gallant addressed the controversy directly, saying, “these types of things have no place in our politics.” He also questioned why his private life was being made an issue during a congressional campaign, emphasizing that his past does not determine his ability to serve.

Rather than pretend the images never existed, Gallant has made it clear that he isn’t going to disappear because someone brought them back into the spotlight.

he’s so so so hot 😭 — jon’s fonda (@jonsfonda) October 8, 2026

Your Past Isn’t Your Entire Identity

There’s something worth considering here, particularly for LGBTQ+ people who have watched others turn their identities, relationships, or sexual histories into weapons against them.

Gallant’s response isn’t about claiming that every chapter of his life needs to be public property. It’s about refusing to let one part of his personal history overshadow everything else he’s done.

His professional background includes service as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, work as an air traffic controller, union leadership, and volunteer firefighting. As he explained to TMZ, those experiences and his ability to serve his community should be considered independently of photographs from his private life.

And isn’t that the point? A person’s history can be complicated, intimate, and sometimes unexpected without cancelling out their accomplishments or defining their entire character.

Reclaiming Your Narrative Means Moving Forward

Gallant has also questioned the timing of the photos’ resurfacing, describing it as feeling “too coordinated,” while acknowledging that he doesn’t know exactly who was responsible.

Whatever the circumstances behind their reappearance, his response offers a reminder that shame doesn’t have to be the price of having a past.

You don’t owe the internet a perfect, carefully edited version of yourself. And you don’t have to let other people decide which parts of your life deserve to define you.

For Gallant, the message is simple: his past does not erase his work, his ambitions, or his ability to serve. And sometimes reclaiming your narrative begins with refusing to apologize for a chapter that was never anyone else’s to judge.