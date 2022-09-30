Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Suggest an Amusing Avengers Reunion

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo may just be suggesting an Avengers reunion, and we’re definitely here for it!

On September 27, Hemsworth shared a throwback video of him, Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. singing “Hey Jude” by The Beatles, and it made Marvel fans quite nostalgic.

In the tweet, the 39-year-old Australian actor wrote:

“I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?”

And to that, Ruffalo replied:

“I think a smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble”

Of course, fans were more than happy to agree with the two actors. <3 This just goes to show that the MCU fans aren’t the only ones who miss the OG Avengers because the stars themselves are missing the good old days as well.

Here’s to hoping for any kind of Avengers reunion 🙂

Currently, there are only three remaining founding Avengers, including Thor (Hemsworth), Hulk (Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Iron Man (Downey) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are both dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Steve Rogers (Evans) officially retired as Captain America.

