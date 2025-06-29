Chris Hemsworth In France + Taylor Zakhar Perez + More Eye Candy

by

Chris Hemsworth frolicked in France (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, who frolicked in France.

Advertisement

Taylor Zakhar Perez sent regards from his repose:

Luke Evans had that golden beach glow:

Advertisement

Sterling Walker was chillaxing:

Advertisement

Anthony posed for a pic in the desert:

Advertisement

Noah Richter isn’t aging – he’s just upgrading to version 3.1:

Funny guy Matteo Lane celebrated 39 trips around the sun:

Advertisement

Karlitos and Dave beached it up in Barcelona:

Advertisement

Nathan Samuel chilled in the pool:

Advertisement

Emerson Silva got his Pride on:

Ignacio biked around Switzerland:

Advertisement

Cover model Kevin Davis showed up in “business daddy” mode:

Advertisement

Alejo Ospina kept cool in Colombia:

Advertisement

Fabricio and furry fam celebrated Pride Month:

Leave a Comment