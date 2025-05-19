Chris Hemsworth Serves Surf, Sass, and a Whole Lotta Spandex

Chris Hemsworth—sunny Australian hunk, god of thunder, and part-time wetsuit enthusiast—once again reminded the internet why he’s everyone’s favorite wave-riding heartthrob.

In a sizzling throwback photoset from 2021, the Byron Bay regular was spotted doing what he does best: catching waves and breaking hearts. Dressed in a skin-tight black and red wetsuit that left very little to the imagination (seriously, everything was on display), Hemsworth served a mini striptease in the middle of a beach parking lot—casually tugging at his suit and giving onlookers a cheeky peek at those famously sculpted glutes and that back carved by the gods.

Before he became Thor (and long before Avengers: Doomsday comes for us all in 2026), Chris and his equally dreamy brothers were already surfing royalty. The Hemsworth trio grew up chasing waves during breaks between acting gigs—and clearly, some habits are just too good to quit.

Fans last saw Hemsworth playing the deranged, dusty Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga earlier this year, but the Aussie golden boy is far from slowing down. He’s currently set to appear as himself in Stuntnuts: The Movie, will star in Crime 101 as Davis, and of course, reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

But no matter how many blockbusters he headlines or villains he defeats, there’s something about Chris Hemsworth in a wetsuit, stretching in the sun and casually flashing a bit of skin, that keeps the internet begging for more.

Wave after wave, this Aussie just keeps delivering.