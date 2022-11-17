Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Avengers’ Reactions on Chris Evans’ Title

Chris Evans was recently named as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, and the ‘Captain America’ actor already had an inkling of what’s to come from his friends and how they will react to his coveted title.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment,” he jokingly stated.

Lo and behold, Evans was accurate about his prediction, as Chris Hemsworth revealed what went down in the Avengers group chat. The group chat includes Hemsworth, Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.

Love catching up with @JimmyKimmel talking everything from my new show Limitless, to the worlds sexiest man @ChrisEvans, to the strange and wonderful junk on Craigslist! Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/Fgr9ZMYMsd — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 15, 2022

“It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?,'” the 39-year-old Australian actor shared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ referring to Evans’ pose on the magazine cover.

Hemsworth continued,

“Downey said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat.”

He then added that Renner says the most “filthy” things very “often.” The ‘Thor’ actor was previously named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, and he said that he was very proud of Evans getting the title for 2022.

Moreover, Hemsworth called it a “passing of the torch” moment, and he further expressed:

“He’s indeed a sexy man. So well done, you know? Thank your parents!”

Source: ew.com