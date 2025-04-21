Chris Hughes is the Hottest One on Celebrity Big Brother 24

The UK’s Celebrity Big Brother is known for some pretty outlandish behaviors. Its current season proves to be just as bizarre – what with contestants urinating in litter boxes and getting ejected for homophobic behavior. However, between the madness, I was able to find a shining star… and a hot one at that.

Chris Hughes is currently in the running to win season 24 of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother. He’s built a strong friendship with JoJo Siwa while filming the series, and I’d love to see this end in a good back stab. I mean, it is reality TV, right? Despite instantly recognizing Hughes for his previous relationship with a Little Mix singer, it turns out he’s more than just a Hollywood hanger-oner.

Chris Hughes, age 32, started his career as a model who managed to parlay his endeavors into more television work. He got his big break by starring on Love Island in 2017 and its following spin-offs Chris & Kem and Chris & Olivia. I’m a huge reality TV show fan, but I have to admit I’ve never seen Love Island. Although, I do know it’s immensely popular among Netflix viewers.

He’s booked a number of other reality TV shows since then including Celebrity Hunted, Queens for the Night and Don’t Look Down. He’s also become a multi-threat in the business, with other endeavors including pro football, cricket, writing, philanthropy, television presenting and being a brand ambassador. Pay those bills, king!

Chris Hughes has even done a little singing of his own as seen with ‘Little Bit Leave It,’ which peaked at #15 in the UK.

Can Chris Hughes win Celebrity Big Brother?

That remains to be seen. But I reckon “the powers that be” will keep him around as long as possible because he’s generating some insane international headlines. Here’s hoping he can create a moment just as iconic as Tiffany Pollard getting another contestant confused with David Bowie dying.

If anything, his participation in the series furthers his reality TV career. And with a face card that never declines, I’m sure that’s something we can all be happy about.