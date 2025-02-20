Chris Kluwe’s Protest at Huntington Beach City Council Ends in Arrest

Huntington Beach, CA—Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe, a longtime advocate for civil rights and LGBTQ+ causes, found himself in the middle of a political storm this week when he was escorted out of a Huntington Beach City Council meeting by police officers. His offense? Voicing strong opposition to the inclusion of a MAGA reference in a library plaque design. While it wasn’t quite a game-winning punt, Kluwe’s protest became a memorable moment in local politics.

Kluwe, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, has long been outspoken on civil rights and LGBTQ+ issues, but on this occasion, it was a clash over conservative ideologies that put him in hot water. During public comments, Kluwe, a Huntington Beach resident for 15 years, passionately decried the inclusion of a MAGA reference, calling out the influence of Trumpism in his community. His speech earned him a few nods from like-minded attendees—but also some swift attention from the local authorities.

After finishing his comments, Kluwe made his way toward the council dais to continue his protest, but was intercepted by a squad of police officers who took him down, cuffed him, and carried him out of the chamber like a football being rushed off the field. The police log, ever so formal, listed his offense as “disrupting a public assembly.”

However, Kluwe wasn’t too fazed by the scene. In true Kluwe fashion, he took to Bluesky (because even punters need to stay ahead of the social media curve) and gave his four-hour stint in custody a rather generous review.

“I give it 4.5 stars out of 5.” “The metal bench in my cell could’ve used some cushions, though.”

Civil Disobedience is often necessary. Thank you @ChrisKluwe pic.twitter.com/HrbTCAZpru — Protect HB (@protect_hb) February 19, 2025

Kluwe’s post-capture commentary included a Google Docs link to an extended version of his speech, complete with citations, because, well, who doesn’t love a little academic rigor in a political protest?

Despite the spectacle, the city council unanimously voted to approve the plaque with a small design modification. Notably, all seven members of the council are conservatives, so Kluwe’s impassioned plea for a more inclusive symbol didn’t seem to sway their stance. Gracey Van Der Mark, a council member, was quick to condemn Kluwe’s actions, labeling them as anything but “peaceful” and claiming that his protest caused “alarm” among attendees, including two young students.

Kluwe, undeterred, stands by his commitment to speak out, a trait he’s maintained since his playing days. When he was released by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, speculation ran rampant that his activism, rather than his performance, played a role in his exit. At the time, Kluwe made it clear that he was willing to take risks for the sake of what he believed was right.

“If it ends up being something that costs me that position, I think making people aware of an issue that is causing children to commit suicide is more important than kicking a leather ball,” he told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

It’s that same spirit that Kluwe brought to the city council chambers, though it didn’t exactly earn him a victory in that particular contest. Still, with his unrelenting commitment to causes that matter, Kluwe proved once again that sometimes the real game is played in the arena of ideas, not on a football field.

And even if the city council didn’t quite get the message, Kluwe’s “arrested” development at least gave him some new material for future protests—along with a four-star review for the police department. That’s a win in itself.

