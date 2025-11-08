Somewhere between heartbreak ballads and bangers at a London nightclub, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin may have found himself in the middle of a new era — and this one stars Sophie Turner.

Fresh off ending his engagement to Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson in June after eight years together, Martin appears to be trading moody Malibu sunsets for fiery London nights. And according to The Daily Mail, the British rocker was spotted very up close and personal with Game of Thrones alum Turner — yes, our very own Queen in the North — during what sources describe as a night of “bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor.”

In other words: love, but make it British.

From the North to North London

Turner, 29, isn’t exactly weeping into her goblet of red wine post–Joe Jonas or her short-lived romance with Viscount-in-waiting Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. If anything, she’s channeling her inner pop princess, reportedly going on a date with Martin the very next week after splitting from Pearson.

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair have been on “a few dates in London.” According to one insider, “It’s still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”

And while the age gap (Martin’s 47 to Turner’s 29) might raise eyebrows, this is far from your typical rebound. Turns out, the two first crossed paths years ago through mutual friends in the music industry — back when Turner was still married to Jonas.

“It was always friendly,” the source revealed. “Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met. She’s even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it’s funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life.”

Martin & Turner Starting Fresh

It’s easy to see why this unexpected pairing has fans buzzing. She’s a witty, grounded powerhouse who’s survived Westeros, fame, and Jonas Brothers drama — and he’s the poetic Brit with a guitar who writes songs about “Fixing You.” Together, they might just be the chaotic-cool duo we didn’t know we needed.

According to sources, “They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type. They’ve bonded over being British and their love for music.”

And while neither has commented publicly yet (classic move), it’s hard not to picture them slow-dancing to “Yellow” — preferably somewhere far from paparazzi and closer to peace.