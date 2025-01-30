When we talk about Chris Salvatore, it’s usually about his smoldering good looks, his ahem very sculpted glutes, or that oh-so-steamy erotica coffee table book. But today, we’re setting the thirst aside (for a moment) to focus on something even more beautiful—Chris’s incredible friendship with his late neighbor and best friend, Norma Cook.

Salvatore, an actor and singer, met Cook, an interior decorator, when he moved into her West Hollywood apartment complex in 2012. Cook lived right across the hall and would wave to the actor-singer from her kitchen window as he left his apartment. Their connection was instant. The unlikely pair struck up an immediate friendship—one filled with daily visits, home-cooked meals, and playful chats about fashion and food.

“We became best friends immediately,” Salvatore told PEOPLE in January. “She had a lot of gay friends growing up that unfortunately passed away during the AIDS epidemic and, being gay, that bonded us right away—we talk[ed] about fashion and food mostly.”

Their days were filled with love and laughter—playing with Cook’s beloved cat, Hermes, sipping on champagne (her drink of choice), and simply enjoying each other’s company. But when Cook’s health declined in 2017 due to leukemia, Chris didn’t hesitate to step up, becoming not just her best friend but also her primary caretaker and special power of attorney.

As Norma’s time on earth grew short, Chris stayed by her side, holding her hand through it all. “I knew the end was coming for a few days because she was coming in and out,” he shared. “So I spent all my time with her, making her happy and comfortable.” In her last moments, Norma, though weak, found the strength to pull Chris in for one final embrace. “The last thing she did was put her arm around my neck, kissed me, and said, ‘I love you.’”

Though Norma passed away in 2017 at the age of 89, her love lives on in the most touching way. After four years in the making, Chris is finally sharing their story with the world in a brand-new children’s book, My Neighbor Norma.

“This story is about kindness, love, and the special connections that can change our lives forever,” Chris announced. With stunning illustrations by @nicolesteffes.art, the picture book captures the heart and soul of their unforgettable friendship.

Pre-orders are now available at www.ChristopherLouisBooks.com, and honestly, we can’t think of a more beautiful way to honor Norma’s memory.