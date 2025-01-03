Cheers to 2024: Our Top Stories and a Big Thanks to You

New year, new vibes, same fabulous you!
RELATED: New Shirtless Tom Holland for Men’s Health Magazine
As we stride into 2025 with all the enthusiasm of a freshly stamped passport, let’s take a moment to toast to 2024—a year packed with heartfelt stories, dreamy trips around the world, hot daddies who made us swoon, and, yes, those irresistible little thirst traps you couldn’t help but click on (don’t worry, your secret’s safe with us).
RELATED: Check Out This Collection of Sexy Santas Just Before the Year Ends
From the headlines that tugged at your heartstrings to the jaw-droppers that sent your DMs into overdrive, you were there for it all. Your likes, shares, and cheeky comments fueled every story—and kept us on our toes! So, here’s to you, our brilliant readers, and to another year of serving up the drama, inspiration, and wanderlust-worthy adventures you love.
RELATED: Sexy Santas + More Favorite Instagrams This Week
Now, let’s dive into the best of 2024, shall we?
1. Two Men Decided to Ride a Mechanical Bull…
2. Ralf Schumacher Claps Back at Ex-Wife Following His Public Coming Out
3. Squirrels, OnlyFans, and a Farm Raid: The Odd Case Against Mark Longo
4. Dylan O’Brien Is Looking SEXY AF Wearing Red Lingerie in ‘Fantasmas’
Photo Credit: HBO Max
5. Channing Tatum in His Exotic Dancer Era Resurfaces Online!
Photo Credit: I’M NYC 2
6. Meet Fran Drescher’s Gay Ex-Husband Peter Marc Jacobson
Photo Credit: @officialpetermarcjacobson
7. Chris Pratt Shows Off His Bangin’ Body
Photo Credit: @prattprattpratt
8. Dylan Efron Enjoys Soaking Naked in a Japanese Hot Spring
Photo Credit: @dylanefron
9. ‘90210’ Actor Trevor Donovan Does a HOT Photoshoot with Colton Haynes
Photo Credit: @TrevDon
10. Jonathan Bailey in Itty Bitty Shorts Has Us Weak in The Knees!
Photo Credit: @jaybayleaf
RELATED:Why the Holidays are Not Always Bright for LGBTQ+ Folks
You’ve clicked, commented, shared, and gave us a whole lot of love, and we’ve loved every second of it. Your support keeps us caffeinated, inspired, and maybe a little too addicted to checking our stats. So here’s a cheeky toast to you: the real MVPs of Instinct Magazine.
RELATED: Uncensored Holidays in the Desert Courtesy of Chris Salvatore
Now, go forth and conquer 2025 with all the sass and sparkle you can muster. We’ll be here, ready to serve up another year of juicy stories, steamy pics, and heartfelt moments. Until then, stay fabulous!