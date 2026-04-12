Chris Evans vs. Chris Hemsworth: Which Throwback Chris Wins?

The age-old debate is back, and yes, we’re all willingly participating. The “Chris vs. Chris” discourse has resurfaced online, thanks to two very important throwback clips: Chris Evans in What’s Your Number? and Chris Hemsworth in his pre-superhero days on Home and Away.

Now, we know there are technically multiple Chrises in Hollywood—yes, Pine and Pratt, we see you—but for the sake of this extremely serious investigation (and our collective sanity), we’re narrowing it down to the two who have us revisiting old clips at 2 a.m.: Evans and Hemsworth.

Chris Evans: The Goofy Rom-Com Fantasy

Let’s start with Evans, who, in 2011, gave us peak chaotic-hot energy in What’s Your Number?. Opposite Anna Faris, Evans played the kind of neighbor you definitely shouldn’t fall for… but absolutely would.

And then came that scene.

Strip basketball. Yes, you read that right. A moment so simple, yet so culturally impactful, it had us rewinding DVDs like our lives depended on it. There’s something about Evans’ brand of charm—goofy, slightly unhinged, and very aware of his own appeal—that makes it impossible to look away.

Sure, the film itself holds a not-so-glamorous 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, but let’s be honest: this wasn’t about critical acclaim. This was about vibes. And Evans delivered.

He wasn’t Captain America yet—he was just that hot, sarcastic guy next door who somehow made awkwardness look incredibly attractive.

RELATED: A Thirsty Throwback to Chris Evans in 2004

Chris Hemsworth: The Pre-Thor Awakening

Then we have Hemsworth, long before the hammer, the muscles, and the global domination. Back in Home and Away, Hemsworth played Kim Hyde—a softboy with a beachy glow and a face card that was already dangerously strong.

This was pre-Thor, pre-stubble, pre-“I am literally a god” era. And yet… the appeal? Still very much there.

There’s something almost nostalgic about seeing Hemsworth before the Hollywood machine polished him into a blockbuster icon. It’s raw, it’s charming, and it feels like discovering a hidden gem you can’t believe existed all along.

Fun fact: Hemsworth later admitted that his time on the soap didn’t exactly earn him respect in the film industry. He even appeared on Dancing with the Stars Australia—a move that nearly cost him the role of Thor. The dancing, awkward but beautiful, but imagine that timeline without Hemsworth as Thor. Terrifying.

Thankfully, the universe course-corrected.

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So… Who Wins the Chris-Off?

Here’s the thing: this isn’t really a competition—it’s a buffet.

On one side, you have Evans bringing chaotic rom-com energy, strip-game confidence, and that irresistible “I’m not trying, but I look this good” vibe. On the other, Hemsworth is serving soft-focus nostalgia, beachside beauty, and the kind of slow-burn glow-up that deserves its own documentary.

The real winner? Us. Always us.

Because whether you’re into goofy charm or pre-superhero heartthrobs, this multi-Chris moment reminds us why early 2000s and 2010s pop culture still hits differently.

And let’s be honest—no matter which hunk you pick, you’re still winning.