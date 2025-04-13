Coachella Vibes + Stress Release + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Rodiney Santiago, who was serving cowboy vibes from Hawaii.

Advertisement

Reacher star Alan Ritchson was filming on the Gold Coast:

Thai Fifer got his Coachella on:

Advertisement

Petr Hollesch released stress:

Advertisement

Sam Philips stretched it out:

Advertisement

Patrick McDonald was one with nature:

Jesse Pattison showed off his short shorts and thicc thighs:

Advertisement

Red was ready for Hump Day:

Advertisement

Out footballer Joshua Cavallo told his followers to “play bold, play loud.”

Advertisement

Pepe is sooooo ready for summer:

Romance cover models Kevin Davis, Robert White and Christopher John were hard at work:

Advertisement

Emerson Silva gave you Furry Friday realness:

Advertisement

Curt beefed up his bear quotient:

Advertisement

Chase Carlson went to the San Diego Padres Pride Night: