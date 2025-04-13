Coachella Vibes + Stress Release + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Rodiney Santiago, who was serving cowboy vibes from Hawaii.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson was filming on the Gold Coast:

Thai Fifer got his Coachella on:

Petr Hollesch released stress:

Sam Philips stretched it out:

Patrick McDonald was one with nature:

Jesse Pattison showed off his short shorts and thicc thighs:

Red was ready for Hump Day:

Out footballer Joshua Cavallo told his followers to “play bold, play loud.”

Pepe is sooooo ready for summer:

Romance cover models Kevin Davis, Robert White and Christopher John were hard at work:

Emerson Silva gave you Furry Friday realness:

Curt beefed up his bear quotient:

Chase Carlson went to the San Diego Padres Pride Night:

 

