‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, to Work on a ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spinoff

The 1986 John Hughes film ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ will be having a spinoff entitled ‘Sam and Victor’s Day Off,’ and it will be written by actor and writer Bill Posley.

The movie in question is in the works under Paramount Pictures, and the creators of the 2018 comedy drama ‘Cobra Kai’ will be working on the spinoff as well. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are the showrunners of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series, and they are producing under Counterbalance Entertainment.

According to the movie’s synopsis, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ tells the story of:

“Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris calls in sick, “borrows” a Ferrari, and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago. On Ferris’ trail is high school principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), determined to catch him in the act.”

The upcoming spinoff will reportedly follow the same-day adventure of the 1986 comedy film. Furthermore, Posley will be reunited with trio creators Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg to work on the movie ‘Sam and Victor’s Day Off.’

Prior to that, the four of them have worked together for Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ wherein Posley took part as an Executive Story Editor.

