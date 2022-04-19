Coko & Jayye Discuss Music, His Budding Career & Supporting LGBT Youth

The ’90s was a magical time for R&B music — with many critics considering it to be one of the greatest eras of the genre. It birthed classic songs and legendary artists, such as; Mary J. Blige, Brandy, Mariah Carey and many more. But all of the reverence and accolades wasn’t solely for solo artists. Girl groups were huge in the ’90s. The likes of TLC and Destiny’s Child represented girl power through their bands — but there was one group that changed the game up when they hit the music scene with their New York swag and powerhouse vocals. And that special group was SWV.

The group consists of Cheryl (Coko) Gamble, Tamara (Taj) Johnson and Leanne (Lelee) Lyons. SWV formed in 1988 and became one of the most successful groups of the ’90s, selling over 25 million albums. They had a series of number one hits (that charted internationally). Like the Michael Jackson sampled “Right Here (Human Nature Remix)”, “I’m So Into You” and their biggest hit, “Weak”.

I had the honor to chat with Coko and her son, Jayye (be sure to check out the video at the end of this article) — who is pursuing not only a career in dentistry, but in fashion and music as well. In our conversation, we discussed everything from Jayye’s sexuality, supporting the LGBTQ youth and some of our favorite sangin’ divas.

Jayye goes into detail about his plans for the future. Stepping out of his famous diva moms’ shadow, to fully embrace his “social media influencer” status — and exploring all opportunities. A new clothing line, new music and his new friends at college (and those friends’ parents who conveniently call Coko’s phone right before she gets on stage to perform). But in case you were wondering, the boy can sing just like his mama too!

If you have never checked out SWV’s music, treat yourself and check out their catalog of timeless hits. And be sure to follow both Coko and Jayye on their social media to keep up with their future endeavors.