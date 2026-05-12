Scenes You’ll Rewind: Full-Frontal Flop Meets Shirtless Thriller

There are two kinds of television thirst traps in 2026: the ones that get mysteriously chopped down to two seconds of screentime like Vinnie Hacker in Euphoria, and the ones that fully commit to ruining everyone’s concentration like Avan Jogia in 56 Days.

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One actor claims HBO cut his “full frontal” scenes entirely. The other spent an entire season serving dangerously hot psychological thriller chaos with enough tension to fog up a television screen. Naturally, the internet has been behaving completely normally about both men. Which is to say: not at all.

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When Hacker was announced as part of Euphoria season three, the reaction online was immediate and deeply unwell. A tall, tattooed influencer with cheekbones sharp enough to cut glass entering television’s messiest fever dream? Oh, people were locked in immediately.

“Full Frontal, Dick Out, Balls Out, Everything”

The girls, the gays, and every person with a functioning Wi-Fi connection collectively assumed we were about to get chaotic hookups, dramatic eye contact, and at least one scene that would dominate TikTok edits for months. Instead, viewers got approximately two seconds of screentime and one aggressively attractive back tattoo.

these 2 seconds being the vinnie hacker cameo i’m crying 😭 #euphoria pic.twitter.com/pyVQbKVbeQ — ★ (@POPin4k) May 4, 2026

Cruel behavior, honestly.

But according to Hacker himself, audiences missed out on far more than a tiny cameo. After fans started roasting his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance as influencer Ricky D, the 23-year-old hopped onto TikTok and casually revealed that his racier scenes were completely cut.

“I had so many nude scenes and they cut them all out. All of them,” Hacker said.

Then came the sentence that probably caused several gay group chats to spiral instantly.

“Full frontal, dick out, balls out, everything,” he joked. “All of my nude scenes, they’re all gone. They just cut them all out. Oh my God, I had so many.”

Honestly, that statement alone deserves its own Emmy campaign.

The Two-Second Cameo and the Deleted Scenes Everyone Wanted

Instead of becoming Euphoria’s next dangerously hot trainwreck with emotional issues and perfect lighting, Hacker mostly wandered through an influencer mansion while Maddie and Cassie promoted an OnlyFans account. His character even accepted a “Content Creator of the Month” award before disappearing into the background like a sexy mirage at Coachella.

Vinnie Hacker in a new behind the scenes post for Cultured Magazine pic.twitter.com/rq3s6CVEyj — ★ (@POPin4k) May 2, 2026

And sadly, anyone hoping for extended scenes involving Jacob Elordi’s Nate may need to release that fantasy back into the wild.

Avan Jogia Understood the Assignment

Thankfully, television still gave viewers one man fully committed to carrying the horny psychological thriller genre on his extremely attractive shoulders: Avan Jogia.

While Hacker’s alleged full frontal scenes vanished into the editing abyss, Jogia spent 2026 starring in 56 Days — the steamy thriller that had viewers pretending they were there for the mystery while replaying the hookup scenes like investigative journalists gathering evidence.

Jogia plays Oliver Kennedy, a dangerously charming man wrapped up in a relationship full of obsession, lust, tension, and enough loaded eye contact to short-circuit a television screen. Every scene feels overheated in the best possible way.

A Shirtless Show, According to the Star Himself

Naturally, the internet behaved normally about this. Meaning: not at all. And honestly, Jogia sounds fully aware of the effect the show had on audiences.

“I had so much fun shooting that show! It resonated with people and did very well. I’ve done a lot of romantic parts throughout my career. It’s a lot of work to be on a shirtless show, but those scenes really elevate the story. I only do this for the challenge and I love something that pushes me out of my comfort zone,” he told Out.

“A shirtless show” might actually be the classiest possible way to describe a series responsible for so many paused screenshots online.

Hot, Talented, and Emotionally Dangerous

Over the years, Jogia has also played queer characters in Now Apocalypse and I Am Michael, and he’s been open about why LGBTQ+ representation matters deeply to him.

“As an actor, I was put here to make sure that I get to explore all parts of humanity,” he says. “I’m so personally invested in the wellness of the queer community and the representation of the queer community. I’m personally invested in its wellbeing. It really warms me to be any sort of help or use. It’s completely humbling and mind-blowing.”

Which somehow only makes him hotter. Deeply inconvenient, actually.

Watching Jogia evolve from brooding Victorious crush into a full-grown erotic thriller lead feels like a very specific kind of millennial gay whiplash. One minute he was the mysterious guy with perfect hair on Nickelodeon. The next, he’s starring in scenes that have people pausing Prime Video just to pace around the room for a minute.

Meanwhile, somewhere out there, Vinnie Hacker’s deleted Euphoria footage is probably sitting inside a heavily guarded HBO archive next to other classified materials humanity may never be allowed to witness.