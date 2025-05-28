Only in Los Angeles could your morning caffeine run turn into a full-blown celebrity thirst trap courtesy of one Colin Farrell.

In a now-viral video posted by actor and comedian @mayankbhatter, none other than Colin Farrell was spotted just casually existing — and looking hotter than the California sun itself. The Irish actor was caught in a very Colin moment: tanned, a little sun-kissed (read: slightly burnt), and wearing nothing but ultra-short running shorts, a cap, and a shirt tied tightly around his waist as he texted away on the sidewalk.

i too wish to crave for a coffee but get a colin farrell instead https://t.co/U1HWc9MNtY — lani (@fulminarre) May 22, 2025

The passerby, clearly in awe, captioned the video with the now-iconic line:

“Living in LA is wild because why was I craving a coffee but colin farrell instead.”

Honestly? Same.

As expected, the internet has been having an absolute field day with this short but sizzling moment:

“I’d be admiring the moment. Thank you for remembering to record this monument.”

“Apparently, he’s a really nice guy too. My brother-in-law is from Ireland and he always came into their family-owned chipper. Mom and the ladies were always blushing, he said haha.”

“I mean normally I don’t care, but damn.”

“Can someone like this so I can come back to this when I’m having a bad day? ❤️”

“To quote Colin himself: ‘That’s breakfast, lunch & dinner right there.’”

“DIOS MÍO QUERIDO.”

“Well, he is defo my cup of coffee.”

“The Colin Running Distribution System, I hereby invoke thee.”

It’s giving effortlessly iconic. It’s giving LA sidewalk couture. It’s giving why didn’t this happen to me.

Known for everything from brooding Oscar-nominated performances to playing a delightfully chaotic Penguin, Colin has long since proven he can do it all. And apparently, “texting while hot in micro shorts” is now part of that list.

happy birthday colin farrell i will want u forever pic.twitter.com/Ly4b4LCPJT — feral (@ncrmalpeople) May 31, 2023

So, if you ever find yourself wandering the streets of LA, craving a latte, keep your eyes peeled. Because who knows? Your next cup of coffee might just come in the form of a toned Irishman in tiny shorts.

Just remember: admire respectfully. And maybe bring an iced coffee — for both of you.