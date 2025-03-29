Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani Bring the Heat in ‘The Four Seasons’

When Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani head off on a vacation, you can bet it’s going to be an adventure worth watching. And if it happens to be in a Netflix series created by Tina Fey? Well, consider us already packed for the ride. The upcoming comedy series The Four Seasons, set to drop on May 1, promises not just laughs, but an inclusive, heartwarming narrative that we’re more than ready for.

So, what’s the deal? Well, Tina Fey (aka the reigning queen of wit) teams up with 30 Rock vets Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield to bring us an ensemble-driven comedy based on the 1981 film of the same name. The film introduced a group of married couples whose seemingly flawless friendships take a nosedive when one couple’s breakup rocks the boat. Now, Netflix’s The Four Seasons adapts that story, but with eight episodes, a stellar cast, and, of course, a fresh perspective for our times.

If you’re already excited to follow these characters on their vacation adventures, let’s take a minute to talk about one of the most anticipated new relationships on TV—Danny and Claude, the central gay couple played by Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani. Picture this: Colman Domingo, fresh off of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Euphoria, bringing his charm to a role as Danny, and Marco Calvani, who has the sort of Italian elegance you could only dream of (and has a major creative career of his own, mind you) as Claude. Together, they’ll be showing us what it means to have an effortlessly strong relationship on screen. Their chemistry? Expect fireworks—we’re already rooting for them.

And yes, we’re thrilled about their love story, but don’t think that’s all The Four Seasons has to offer. The series will take you through four very different vacations, each one aligned with a specific season—spring, summer, fall, and winter—giving each episode the chance to explore the evolving dynamics within this tight-knit group of friends. As the characters travel to fabulous locales, prepare for moments of growth, self-discovery, and plenty of those kind of awkward but hilarious moments we live for.

While the show features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, and Kerry Kinney-Silver, the inclusion of Danny and Claude—played by Domingo and Calvani—makes a bold statement. This isn’t just another comedy about dysfunctional friends or cringey romantic misfires. This is a show that reflects how love, in all its forms, can be both funny and heartfelt.

In true Fey fashion, the ensemble dynamic promises plenty of laughs, but also, we’re betting, some seriously emotional moments. Fans are already speculating about which couple might fall apart, and let’s be honest, we’re all keeping a close eye on Steve Carell’s Nick and Kerry Kinney-Silver’s Anne. Will one of them find a new love interest in the form of Erika Henningsen’s mysterious new character? Stay tuned—because if it’s anyone’s relationship that might be in the most peril, it’s definitely theirs.

But here’s the kicker: in the midst of all the drama, there’s a certain comfort in knowing that Danny and Claude’s relationship will remain rock-solid. It’s a refreshing portrayal, and if you’re someone who has always craved seeing stable, loving gay couples on screen (without all the tragedy or tropes), The Four Seasons is definitely going to be your jam.

Beyond the fabulous vacation spots and endlessly quotable one-liners, this series promises to be a heartfelt portrayal of the complex nature of friendships and relationships—whether you’re gay, straight, or anywhere in between. The show’s blend of comedy, drama, and character-driven storytelling makes it an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup. Plus, with Fey and her talented team behind the scenes, you can trust that the writing will be sharp, smart, and emotional in all the right ways.

So, mark your calendars—May 1 is the date you’ll want to sit down and binge-watch these vacations, especially since it’s all about Danny and Claude this time around. Between Colman Domingo’s magnetic presence and Marco Calvani’s understated yet undeniable charm, The Four Seasons is more than just a comedy series. It’s a celebration of love, friendship, and maybe, just maybe, a vacation you’ll never forget.

And remember: While other people’s vacation photos might make you green with envy, we’re just here to say—we’ll be happily following along with Danny and Claude wherever they go.

Catch The Four Seasons on Netflix, May 1!