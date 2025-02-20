Imagine 1 Night with Colton Underwood in This Hot Tub

Settling down is doing Colton Underwood well! You can’t deny the happiness in his eyes.

The 33-year-old former pro football player is all genuine smiles as he enjoys a night in a steamy hot tub. I don’t know any other context besides that, but witnessing his happiness makes me feel joyous.

The slew of photos was recently shared to the hunk’s official Facebook page with the caption “dads get a hot tub night.” And all you parents out there deserve a lot more than that.

Let’s take a look!

The curly hair. The blue eyes. The smile. The abs. The treasure trail with the V-line muscles. You cannot deny that Colton Underwood has the whole package. Plus, he’s tall! It’s good enough for me…

It appears the former defensive end for the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles took a dip in the hot tub with his husband, Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown. The delectable couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2024 via surrogacy

Some of Colton’s need to relax could be due to his rising charity – the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation – which “clears the path for collegiate athletes to receive the mental health care they deserve.”

The blurriness… Imagine you’re drunk with Colton Underwood in the hot tub, and he grabs you just like this right before he… never mind. Just use your imagination.

Underwood is most known for his time in reality TV. His long resume includes The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor, Coming Out Colton, Beyond the Edge and The Masked Singer.

The People’s Choice Award winner famously came out as gay in 2021.

Recently, he’s been doing a lot of philantrophy outside of his own foundation; including working with anti-bullying organizations and raising funds/items for the families affected by the California Wildfires.

Look at those back muscles. Ooph. Have mercy.

Thoughts on Colton Underwood

Listen, I know the general public is typically very hard on this celebrity. No pun intended. However, I think we’ve all done things we weren’t proud of when we were younger and going through a rough time. I know I’ve said and done things for shock value alone that I’d be so embarrassed of today. Not completely excusing some of his behavior, but I think we need to give him a bit of grace.

Obviously still a fan and wishing him more continued happiness. (as long as he keeps up with the shirtless content…)