Conan Gray’s ‘Wishbone’: A Steamy Gay Love Story You Can’t Miss!

Summer romances are the stuff of legends—particularly when they’re wrapped in the glowing haze of queer joy, heartache, and a lot of kissing. Conan Gray’s latest album, Wishbone, doesn’t just deliver those sweet, sultry vibes; it invites you into a cinematic love story that makes you feel like you’re living a steamy gay romance yourself. From his tender, sun-drenched tracks like My World and Caramel to the explosive chemistry he shares with actor Corey Fogelmanis, Wishbone is the kind of album that dares to be vulnerable while giving fans a glimpse into the kind of queer love that transcends both the screen and real life.

RELATED: With ‘This Song,’ Conan Gray Says It Straight—and Gay

Advertisement

In real life, Conan Gray is openly part of the LGBTQ+ community, though he hasn’t put a specific label on it. Corey, on the other hand, has never made a public statement about his sexuality, so it’s not something we can assume. But regardless of their personal identities, the friendship and chemistry they share on-screen in Wishbone adds an extra layer of depth to the story.

RELATED: Conan Gray and Corey Fogelmanis Capture the Ache of Letting Go

At the heart of the album’s story is a sizzling summer romance between two boys, Wilson (played by Conan) and Brando (played by Fogelmanis), whose chemistry is so palpable, you might just feel like you’re intruding on their private moments. And frankly, who’s complaining? The music videos themselves are like short films—each chapter more intimate, more daring, and more emotional than the last. The most recent release, Caramel, is essentially a “snog fest,” as one might describe it. But beneath all the intense passion is a deep emotional connection that is impossible to ignore. The saga continues with each release, making the journey from This Song to Vodka Cranberry to Caramel feel like a long, intoxicating love letter to queer romance.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Capital Buzz for their Making the Album feature, Conan opened up about his friendship with Fogelmanis and how it shaped the dynamic onscreen. The two have been friends for almost a decade, and Conan admits he wouldn’t have been able to pull off these intimate, raw moments with anyone else. “Honestly, if it wasn’t him, I don’t know if the videos would have existed,” Conan confided, revealing how essential Corey’s presence was to the process. It’s clear that this isn’t just a professional collaboration; it’s a deep, trusting friendship that brought out the magic on screen.

But how did this pair even get together for Wishbone? Turns out, their connection wasn’t rooted in Conan’s binge-watching of Girl Meets World (Fogelmanis’ breakout role). Rather, it was a bond formed through mutual friends over the course of many years. “I didn’t watch Girl Meets World. I just met him through a bunch of friends,” Conan explains. “I’ve known him for almost a decade now. We’ve been friends for eight years, and he’s just one of the most important people in my life.” That history is the key to the ease and chemistry between the two on screen, which speaks to the authenticity of their portrayals as lovers.

Advertisement

Conan also shared how the vulnerability and intimacy of the videos required a level of trust that only a close friend could provide. “I knew that I wanted someone who I was really comfortable with, because this video is simultaneously incredibly intimate, but also like I knew for me, I don’t have tons of acting experience,” he explains. “I had to be with someone who I felt like I could look really stupid in front of and be really embarrassed in front of and feel like it’s gonna be okay.” And with Corey, that trust was completely natural. “Corey is the kind of person who truly is never judging anyone, ever,” Conan added. “So he was the first and the only person. It had to be him.”

Is it any wonder, then, that their on-screen love story is so tender, so real, so exquisitely intimate? Watching these two navigate their flirtations, fears, and ultimately, their passions, feels like watching your own queer summer romance come to life. Wishbone is a celebration of vulnerability, connection, and the sheer beauty of queer love, delivered through a soundtrack that’s as emotionally layered as it is catchy.

Advertisement

But beyond the music and the videos, there’s something else that makes Wishbone so compelling: it’s a moment of queer joy in a world that often feels a bit too heavy. For all the heartbreak that inevitably comes with love, there’s something powerful about seeing two boys fall for each other with such abandon, kissing in the rain, sharing secrets in the glow of sunsets, and just… being in love.

So, whether you’re vibing to My World or getting lost in the soft sweetness of Caramel, Wishbone is a reminder that sometimes, the love we crave doesn’t just belong to us—it’s universal. Conan Gray has given us more than an album; he’s given us a story, a world, and a love that will live on in our hearts long after the summer fades away.

Advertisement

Now, who’s ready to watch the fourth chapter?