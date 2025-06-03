With ‘This Song,’ Conan Gray Says It Straight—and Gay

In a world where queer love stories are still too often hidden in the margins, Conan Gray just wrote one across the sky—with golden light, wet t-shirts, and the sweetest kind of ache.

The music video for This Song is less a promotional clip and more a four-minute indie film about two young men falling deeply, dreamily in love. Gray stars alongside My Life with the Walter Boys’ Corey Fogelmanis, and together they take viewers on a journey through sun-drenched fields, riverside roughhousing, and long, glowing drives into the violet dusk.

It’s the kind of video that feels like it was filmed through a memory—grainy, intimate, impossibly romantic. From the start, there’s a quiet electricity between the characters. They race through meadows, tackle each other into the water, and sit in silences heavy with unsaid things. And then comes the lyric that turns a flicker into flame:

“But now I’ll say it straight… I wrote this song about you.”

By the time Gray and Fogelmanis kiss on a rooftop, with the city below and the music cresting around them, it’s not just a payoff—it’s a soft revolution. The tenderness is palpable. The queerness is central. And for so many LGBTQ+ fans, it’s the kind of honest, beautiful portrayal we longed to see growing up.

Even Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke couldn’t resist chiming in, cheekily commenting “Ok mr muscles,” on Gray’s Instagram post about the video. It’s an endearing nod from one queer star to another—and a reminder of the community that makes moments like these even sweeter.

This Song is more than a single; it’s the heartbeat of Wishbone, Gray’s upcoming album—and his first to be released under his own imprint, GirlyBoy, Inc. It’s a move that signals not just creative independence, but emotional honesty.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been secretly writing songs,” Gray shared. “After shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours— I’d come back home and write all the things I felt nobody wanted to hear.

Maybe even the things I didn’t want people to hear. I didn’t tell my friends. I didn’t tell my label. After all, I didn’t know I was making anything, and I had no plan to release any of it.” “I didn’t know what story I was telling, I was just living in it. Slowly I started to see myself in full picture. The slivers of myself I’d always been, but never faced. The songs I’d always been writing, but never singing.”

Wishbone is shaping up to be a diary finally cracked open. If “This Song” is any indication, Gray isn’t just telling his story—he’s telling ours. And this time, it’s not whispered. It’s sung.

Watch the full music video here.