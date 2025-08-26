Almost exactly a year ago, fans of Connor Franta and Troye Sivan felt like their longtime suspicions were finally being acknowledged. For years, the internet had speculated about the rumored romance between the YouTuber and the Angel Baby singer, who were once part of the same tight-knit group of YouTubers back in the day.

On Brooke Averick’s Obsessed podcast, Franta casually dropped a line that reignited those whispers, seemingly confirming what many fans had always believed. While talking about Chappell Roan’s early music, he explained:

“Her [Chappell Roan] first ever video, I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time.”

Since Sivan and Franta were rumored to have been dating between 2014 and 2016, listeners connected the dots. Franta even remembered how he and his boyfriend at the time began tweeting about Roan’s voice, calling her “the next Adele.”

Fast forward to today, and Connor is giving his audience more clarity. In a new sit-down video on his YouTube channel titled my good side, Franta speaks directly about a past relationship that lasted two years. While he never names Troye outright, the video does include a throwback photo of the two together, as well as references to Sivan’s music.

This timing comes not long after Troye himself shared a carousel of photos with Chappell Roan on August 14. Longtime followers noticed that one particular picture had originally featured Franta standing next to them. Troye quickly explained in the comments, writing:

“FYI I found that pic online doing my weekly Google of ‘Troye Sivan and Chappell Roan’, not my crop!!!!!”

A day later, Franta posted that same photo on his own Instagram—but this time with Troye cropped out—and captioned it “My good side.” Fans were quick to notice that this caption matched the title of Troye’s 2018 track The Good Side.

In his video, Franta wanted to make one thing clear: there’s no negativity between him and his former boyfriend.

“People still care, not only about me, but a relationship I had for two years,” he said, admitting that the ongoing interest surprises him. “There is no drama. There is no tea. However, there is no bad blood between my former boyfriend and myself.”

He even touched on the speculation around certain lyrics from Sivan’s music, clarifying that they did eventually cross paths again years later—not as dramatically as a song might suggest, but simply running into each other at an event. “We bumped into each other out of nowhere … and it went over very smoothly,” he explained.

And that’s where things stand today. While Troye and Connor never publicly confirmed their relationship during the height of the “Tronnor” fandom years, Franta’s recent comments finally offer some closure. At the end of the day, the message is simple: no drama, no tea—just two people who shared a meaningful part of their lives and have moved forward with respect.