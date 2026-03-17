Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan Leave Oscars Party Together

Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan have the internet in meltdown mode, and it’s not over a new movie trailer or scandalous tweet. This time, the focus is on a seemingly casual exit from the Oscars party by two of the hottest names in entertainment: Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie and pop icon Troye Sivan.

RELATED: We Made Queer TV, They Made It a Fetish

Connor Storrie and Troye Sivan: A Moment Worth Noticing

Caught on camera leaving the Vanity Fair after-party, the two looked like they had just stepped out of a fantasy sequence—walkin’ and talkin’, clearly unaware of the frenzy they were about to set off. At one point, the two were even synced up, both checking their phones in perfect unison. TMZ didn’t hesitate to make it sound like a viral moment, as they noted the bizarre coincidence. Were they just searching for their rides? Or was this a subtle flex on us mere mortals?

RELATED: François Arnaud Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight White Briefs

But don’t get it twisted—Troye wasn’t the only company Connor kept that night. The Heated Rivalry star also posed for a red carpet photo-op alongside his co-star Hudson Williams. The duo’s chemistry was undeniable, especially when they both showed up in sheer, shimmering tops—an unplanned but perfectly matched moment. According to Hudson’s stylist, Anastasia Walker, they didn’t “plan this,” but we all know they definitely pulled it off.

Are They Just Friends? Or Something More?

Now, back to the main event: Connor and Troye. Are they just friends or is there something more simmering under the surface? While it’s too early to tell, this kind of moment has our attention, and we’re here for whatever develops next.

In the world of glamorous, well-dressed men and unexpected connections, this pairing is exactly what we didn’t know we needed.

SUGGESTED: A Guide to Gay Hookup Apps & Sites: What Each One Does Best