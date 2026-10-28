Connor Storrie and Ryan Gosling in One Marvel Movie? Oh, We’re Seated

From Heated Rivalry to Ghost Rider? Connor Storrie could be trading hockey skates for supernatural chaos, and we’re already seated.

Connor Storrie might be trading the hockey rink for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and darling, we are absolutely ready for this career plot twist. The Heated Rivalry breakout star is reportedly in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Marvel’s upcoming Ghost Rider movie. Yes, THAT Ryan Gosling. We might need a moment.

Storrie quickly worked his way into our collective consciousness as Ilya Rozanov, winning us over with his convincing Russian accent (which still feels suspiciously real), his ability to act with his entire body, and comedic timing that deserves its own standing ovation. And yes, he’s gorgeous, but reducing this man to a walking thirst trap would be a crime against his talent. The thirst is simply a very enjoyable bonus.

Now, Hollywood might be ready to give him a whole new playground.

READ: Why Connor Storrie’s Emmy Recognition Couldn’t Have Come at a Better Moment

So, Who Is Storrie Playing?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Storrie is in talks to play a villain opposite Gosling in Ghost Rider. The film is expected to begin shooting in New York in 2027, with Shawn Levy directing and Jonathan Tropper writing the screenplay. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2028.

Gosling is widely expected to play Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stuntman who becomes the supernatural Spirit of Vengeance. Marvel has not officially confirmed his character, however, and Storrie’s potential role remains under wraps.

But here’s where things get interesting. Murphy’s Multiverse has floated the theory that Storrie could play Danny Ketch, another Ghost Rider whose comic-book storyline eventually reveals that he and Johnny Blaze are brothers. This is speculation, not confirmed casting news, but can you imagine the drama? Two handsome blondes, supernatural family baggage, and enough tension to keep us glued to our seats. Marvel, we’re listening.

Heated Rivalry Has Entered the Multiverse

Storrie’s possible casting is another major step for an actor whose star has risen rapidly since Heated Rivalry became a fan obsession. He’s already shown he can bring vulnerability, intensity, and humor to a character, so a darker role could give him plenty of room to surprise us.

And sharing the screen with Gosling? That’s a rather delicious bonus. We’re talking about two actors with very different flavors of screen presence, potentially facing off in a movie involving flaming skulls, motorcycles, and demonic deals.

Nothing is official just yet, so we’re keeping our expectations in check. But if the deal comes together, Storrie could be heading into an entirely new era of Hollywood heartthrob status. Hockey romance gave us Ilya. Now, Marvel might give us a villain.

Excuse us while we start manifesting.