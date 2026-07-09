The Real Reason Connor Storrie’s First Emmy Nom Feels So Well Earned

We first fell for Connor Storrie when he skated onto our screens as Ilya Romanov in Heated Rivalry. As the Russian speaking, broad chested, quietly romantic hockey star, he delivered a performance that lingered long after the credits rolled. Like many fans, we found ourselves counting down to his next role while digging through his earlier work to discover the actor behind one of queer television’s most unforgettable leading men.

That is exactly why his first Emmy nomination feels so satisfying.

Not because it is overdue, and certainly not because it will be his last, but because this moment arrives at exactly the right point in his career. His work as host of Saturday Night Live gave Emmy voters the rare opportunity to see everything that has made Storrie such an exciting performer all along.

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More Than the Leading Man We Already Knew

NBC submitted Storrie for Emmy consideration as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series alongside fellow Saturday Night Live Season 51 hosts Bad Bunny, Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, Jack Black, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Olivia Rodrigo, Melissa McCarthy, and Ariana Grande. Out of that stacked field, Storrie was the only host to receive a nomination.

For longtime fans, that recognition feels completely earned.

His dramatic talent was never in question. Heated Rivalry demanded convincing Russian dialogue, emotional restraint, and an accent that never slipped. Storrie disappeared into Ilya Romanov so completely that many viewers could hardly imagine the actor behind the character.

SNL changed that.

For many people, it became their first real glimpse of Storrie’s personality outside scripted drama, revealing an actor whose range extends far beyond brooding romance.

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The Missing Piece of the Puzzle

The night’s funniest sketch also happened to feel the most personal.

Before breaking into television, Storrie spent years training in Los Angeles’ clowning and improv scene. One of his signature characters was a birthday stripper who gets hit by a car on the way to a party but insists on performing anyway. Seeing that wonderfully ridiculous brand of physical comedy translated onto the SNL stage felt less like a surprise and more like watching his artistic journey come full circle.

Hosting Saturday Night Live asks performers to switch between accents, characters, comedy, and live television in real time. Storrie handled every challenge with the confidence of someone who had spent years preparing for exactly this opportunity.

That is why this Emmy nomination feels so significant. Rather than recognizing only one memorable performance, it acknowledges the complete performer Storrie has become. It celebrates the dramatic actor we admired in Heated Rivalry, the comedian many fans had never met, and the years of hard work that connected those two worlds.

Storrie also remains refreshingly humble and genuinely appreciative of the fans who have supported him from the beginning, making him even easier to root for.

We have little doubt that more nominations will follow. But there is something especially fitting about this first one arriving now, at the moment when the rest of the industry finally caught up with what fans have known for years.