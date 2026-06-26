Connor Storrie Turned Paris Into His Personal Thirst Trap

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Jun 26, 2026

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Some people go to Paris for the croissants. Connor Storrie went to remind the internet that sleeves are optional and biceps are apparently a public service.

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The Heated Rivalry breakout has spent the past week turning Paris Fashion Week into his own personal fan convention, with every hotel exit somehow becoming headline-worthy. Between the designer fits, the surprise celebrity encounters, and enough arm content to keep TikTok editors employed through the summer, Storrie has become the unofficial main character of Fashion Week. Honestly, the runways barely stood a chance.

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Connor Storrie is serving muscles, manners, and a dangerous amount of charm

It’s wild to remember that not long ago Storrie was juggling restaurant shifts while modeling on the side.

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Now? He’s hosted Saturday Night Live, landed a role on Criminal Minds, walked the Met Gala carpet, and is rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty—all because Heated Rivalry exploded into one of television’s biggest success stories. If anyone still needed proof that life can change overnight, Connor Storrie is currently strutting around Paris wearing it.

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The biceps have officially stolen Paris Fashion Week

Let’s address the beautifully sculpted elephant in the room. Fans have been camping outside Storrie’s hotel every day, hoping for an autograph or even a few seconds of face time. Lucky for them, the actor keeps stopping to chat, sign memorabilia, pose for photos, and generally prove that being ridiculously handsome doesn’t automatically cancel out being genuinely kind.

 

The reward? Close-up views of those increasingly famous biceps. Every video feels like it starts as “Connor greeting fans” before immediately devolving into thousands of comments asking if anyone else remembered what he was actually saying.

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With Heated Rivalry season two filming this summer, it’s safe to assume somebody has been putting in the gym hours—and nobody seems upset about it.

Even a record-breaking heat wave couldn’t outshine Connor Storrie

Paris picked quite the week to become an oven. The city was caught in a historic heat wave, leaving Storrie visibly drenched as he greeted fans outside his hotel. Somehow, the soaring temperatures only made the viral videos spread faster.

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Sweaty? Yes. Bothered? Absolutely not.

Hudson Williams accidentally entered the chat

One fan earned instant internet points by showing Storrie photos of his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams.

 

Without missing a beat, Storrie smiled and said, “There’s Hudson looking sexy as hell.”

The clip immediately found its way across fan pages, proving once again that the Heated Rivalry fandom treats every crumb of co-star affection like it’s an Olympic event.

Vinyl, latex, Saint Laurent… and absolutely zero fear

Most people would rethink wearing vinyl and latex during one of France’s hottest days on record. Connor Storrie is clearly not most people. Representing Saint Laurent as one of the fashion house’s ambassadors, he arrived at the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show in a glossy black vinyl coat layered over a fitted black tank, shorts, and knee-high latex socks. Practical? Not remotely. Hot? That answer feels self-evident.

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Somehow he managed to make dressing like the world’s most fashionable action figure look completely effortless, even while Paris was practically melting around him. At this point, Connor Storrie isn’t just attending Paris Fashion Week—he’s dominating everyone’s For You page, giving fan editors unlimited material, and making it increasingly difficult for anyone to pretend they’re paying attention to the clothes instead of the man wearing them.

 

And if this is merely the pre-game before Heated Rivalry season two? Good luck to the internet. It’s barely surviving the press tour.

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