Cooper Koch shot to fame after starring in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and has been making waves online ever since—simply by being his charming and charismatic self. This year, the 28-year-old set the internet ablaze when fans learned that he didn’t use a prosthetic in his steamy shower scene in Monsters—and it didn’t even involve any physical contact. Suffice to say, Cooper’s viral moment owes a lot to good genetics. But here’s the fun twist: Cooper has a fraternal twin. And yes, he’s equally blessed in the gene department. Oh, and did we mention? He’s also gay. Thank the heavens!

Meet Cooper’s fraternal twin, Payton Koch, who’s also making his mark in Hollywood. The twist? Despite having equally stunning looks, Payton works behind the scenes as a film editor. And the Hollywood flair doesn’t stop there—Cooper and Payton have a third sibling who’s a musician, Walker Koch. Not too surprising when you consider their grandfather is Hawk Koch, the film producer behind hits like Very Good Girls, Source Code, Norman, and The Beautician and the Beast, among many others. Safe to say, talent runs deep in this family!

Must be fun to attend the Emmy’s with your siblings.

Payton has been making a name for himself in Hollywood, working behind the scenes for shows like Only Murders in the Building, where he was nominated this year for ‘Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series‘ as an editor for the ‘Sitzprobe’ episode. Like his twin Cooper, Payton has also worked for Ryan Murphy Productions’ American Horror Story and Ratched where he worked under the editorial department.

Payton Koch’s impressive editing credits include the TV special Pose-a-Thon for Pride (2020), the short film The Dishwasher (2020), and Run Free (2019). His earlier work includes editing a series of short films such as Decadeless (2018), Duet (2018), Devil’s Bloom (2018), and the TV movie Jaded (2018). Notably, he also edited the highly-rated short film Elevate (2016).

If you’re wondering whether Payton and Cooper are close, yes, they are. The Monsters actor is often featured on Payton’s page where the two’s playful and close bond are highlighted through beautifully and candidly taken photos. Here’s a carousel of photos of the two walking shirtless on the beach with their horses looking like they came straight out of a Calvin Klein ad.

The Koch family must really be genetically blessed, because here’s another set of photos shared by Payton featuring their family, shirtless and soaking up the sun, while on a picturesque getaway in Canada. It seems like good looks and charm run deep in this crew, and they aren’t shy about sharing those moments.

Payton even posted a sweet tribute to his twin on his Instagram with the caption:

“have never felt more proud of another human being.

I love you so much and am so so happy for you.”

The Koch twins are proud, out gay brothers who are living life to the fullest. Do you think they have similar or completely opposite types?

“happy #pride from your favorite #gay twins 🌈”

The Koch gene is truly something special. Take a look at some of Payton’s best moments on the ‘Gram:

