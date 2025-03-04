Corey O’Brien Talks ‘Red Tour,’ Breaking Barriers with Comedy, & More

With nearly two million followers and razor-sharp wit, Corey O’Brien has built a career on fearless comedy and viral social media moments. But now, he’s stepping into a whole new arena with his brand-new stand-up tour, The Red Tour.

Fearless and pushing boundaries, this show takes a hardcore, openly gay liberal deep into America’s reddest states, delivering keen political humor and much-needed laughter where it’s least expected. O’Brien is on a mission to shake up the status quo and spark conversations in places where political and social tensions run high.

Additionally, the timing of this tour couldn’t be more significant. Since former President Donald Trump stepped back into office, he has consistently launched new attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, a move that O’Brien – an outspoken advocate and partner to NFL trailblazer R.K. Russell – sees as another reminder of why this work is so important. For O’Brien, The Red Tour isn’t just about comedy. It’s about finding common ground in an era of deep division, proving that humor can be a bridge even in the most unlikely of places.

The Red Tour will launch March 20 in Tempe, Arizona, and Instinct recently caught up with O’Brien to talk more about it. He also opens up on what inspired this set and how comedy has the power to break down barriers, as well as his response to Trump’s rhetoric, balancing activism and humor, and updates on his sobriety journey.

Check out the full video below.

Corey O’Brien…

