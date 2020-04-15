Coronavirus Has Enlightened Chris Cuomo. Enough To Leave The Cable News Network?

After A Month Of Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Chris Cuomo Is Blasting CNN

Ahh, quarantine. We should be trying to cherish some of the good memories at least, right? Granted we can barely leave our homes or hug the most important people in our lives, we can still find ways to keep ourselves occupied. Some are busy bees working from home, parents getting to be creative with their children, others are posting on OnlyFans to flip nudes for a buck, and many of us are trying new recipes, like Quarantine Banana Bread, which has been surging in popularity. Even with all of that, hopefully each of us is as well taking some time for self-reflection and maybe even begin to make changes. One admired figure who is having an epiphany regarding the next steps in his career and life is CNN journalist and COVID-19 survivor, Chris Cuomo.

According to Daily Caller, Chris Cuomo, the hunky brother of New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, has officially had it with his job. Chris, who has been faithfully working for CNN since 2013, went on a pretty wild rant about his current position in life. On his Sirius XM Radio show on Monday, April 13, he didn’t hold back on his thoughts of being a journalist and public figure. Citing recovering from COVID-19, Cuomo has realized he wants to pivot away from journalism. In a rant, he stated:

[Having COVID-19] made me think hard about who I am and how I live and what matters to me and what I value, and I haven’t come to any really hard conclusions about how change will look, but change is coming. Why? Because I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me, personally. Like what? Well, I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship, I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.

Cuomo also discussed his interactions with the public. Most Americans are aware that he was one of the first celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 when his condition was announced in Mid-March. On Easter, Cuomo ventured outside and while he was out, a biker confronted him that he should still be in quarantine. Cuomo continued to say because of his public status, he has to walk on eggshells in public and can’t call someone out on their BS when they are cruel to him for it may come back to haunt him and his profession. Basically, he’s tired of needing to be politically correct. He claimed:

I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bullshit to me. I don’t want to hear it. [I can’t say anything back to him because I’m a celebrity]. That matters to me – me being able to tell you, ‘you shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys get to do each other …’ I want that back. I want to be able to tell you to go to Hell, to shut your mouth, I don’t want to hear it. [That freedom] matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year. [I want to say] ‘I don’t respect what you’re saying, I don’t respect your presence in my existence and you’re gonna leave or I’m gonna make you leave.’ So, I’m gonna make changes. Why? Because I’ve gotta be happy. Why? Because life is short. Life is short. And I’m pretty far down the road – I’m gonna be 50. I’ll never be Sean Hannity. I’ll never have this mass following that echoes a political set of ideas and principles that I’ll agree with.

So now COVID-19 can add life epiphanies to its long resume. Some can certainly relate to Cuomo’s courage and making a huge drastic change to a life almost fifty years in the making. We could almost guarantee others are taking this time to make radical life adjustments as well. But, not all of us can be as lucky to have a bank account the size of Cuomo’s – so perhaps the general public should be taking baby steps during this time. Regardless, his story is pretty empowering and inspiring. Maybe he’ll line up to be a motivational speaker in the near future – on a stage and offline.

UPDATE:

Via the Daily Beast – Cuomo took to the air again on Tuesday in order to clarify his statements. He stated that CNN has been supportive throughout his entire COVID-19 ordeal and he had “never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now.” “I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team,” he added. He elaborated that his statement of the job being “difficult” at times to be a journalist in an environment where “people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage.”

Has the quarantine been giving you time to reshape your life? What have you decided to alter, do better, change?

H/T: Daily Beast , Daily Caller