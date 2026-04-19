Cowboy-Maxxing + Ginger Hour + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Iasser embracing the Miami vibe.

Eduardo was in his happy place:

Gustavo enjoyed ginger golden hour:

Trevor LaPaglia (“The Disappointments”) paused for a pic in Joshua Tree:

Leo Oliver was in charge of the chill vibes:

Ryan Phillippe got his sauna on:

Cowboy-maxxing, chill vibes, west coast weekends

Pat Callahan was cowboy-maxxing:

Thai Fifer had a west coast weekend:

Sam Cushing celebrated another trip around the sun:

Kelechi made eyes at the camera:

Firefighter Austin Kross was on duty:

Kenny Paniagua did his thing in Spain:

Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy did Coachella:

Jesus took a stroll in the sand:

Lucas is working on his comeback: