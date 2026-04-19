Cowboy-Maxxing + Ginger Hour + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Apr 19, 2026

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Iasser

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Iasser embracing the Miami vibe.

Eduardo was in his happy place:

Eduardo

Gustavo enjoyed ginger golden hour:

gustavo

Trevor LaPaglia (“The Disappointments”) paused for a pic in Joshua Tree:

Trevor

Leo Oliver was in charge of the chill vibes:

Leo

Ryan Phillippe got his sauna on:

RyanP

Cowboy-maxxing, chill vibes, west coast weekends

Pat Callahan was cowboy-maxxing:

Pat Callahan was cowboy-maxxing

Thai Fifer had a west coast weekend:

ThaiF

Sam Cushing celebrated another trip around the sun:

SamC

Kelechi made eyes at the camera:

Kelechi

Firefighter Austin Kross was on duty:

AustinK

Kenny Paniagua did his thing in Spain:

Kenny

Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy did Coachella:

GusK

Jesus took a stroll in the sand:

Jesus

Lucas is working on his comeback:

Lucas

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