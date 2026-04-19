Cowboy-Maxxing + Ginger Hour + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Iasser embracing the Miami vibe.
Eduardo was in his happy place:
Gustavo enjoyed
ginger golden hour:
Trevor LaPaglia (“The Disappointments”) paused for a pic in Joshua Tree:
Leo Oliver was in charge of the chill vibes:
Ryan Phillippe got his sauna on:
Cowboy-maxxing, chill vibes, west coast weekends
Pat Callahan was cowboy-maxxing:
Thai Fifer had a west coast weekend:
Sam Cushing celebrated another trip around the sun:
Kelechi made eyes at the camera:
Firefighter Austin Kross was on duty:
Kenny Paniagua did his thing in Spain:
Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy did Coachella:
Jesus took a stroll in the sand:
Lucas is working on his comeback: