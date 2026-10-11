Cowboy Up + Winter Ready + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Oct 11, 2026

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Updated Oct 11, 2026

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georgios

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Giorgios, who cleaned up vacation-style.

Jack Gentry smiled for the camera:

jackGentry

Sterling Walker did Palm Springs:

sterling

Michael Yerger got ready for winter:

michaelYerger

Gustavo celebrated Saturday:

gustavo

Michael Cimino wore glasses:

cimino

Kyle Krieger took it to the park:

kyle

Cowboy Up + A Big Buckle + Stripe Time

Nick Rodriguez has a cowboy hat, and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Nick Rodriguez decided to cowboy up

Not to be outdone, Lil Nas X showed off his big belt buckle:

Kelvin Santos sent regards from Rio:

kelvin

Luis completed his dismount from the pool:

luis

Troy wore stripes:

troy

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