Cowboy Up + Winter Ready + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Giorgios, who cleaned up vacation-style.

Jack Gentry smiled for the camera:

Sterling Walker did Palm Springs:

Michael Yerger got ready for winter:

Gustavo celebrated Saturday:

Michael Cimino wore glasses:

Kyle Krieger took it to the park:

Cowboy Up + A Big Buckle + Stripe Time

Nick Rodriguez has a cowboy hat, and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Not to be outdone, Lil Nas X showed off his big belt buckle:

Kelvin Santos sent regards from Rio:

Luis completed his dismount from the pool:

Troy wore stripes: