Cowboy Up + Winter Ready + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Giorgios, who cleaned up vacation-style.
Jack Gentry smiled for the camera:
Sterling Walker did Palm Springs:
Michael Yerger got ready for winter:
Gustavo celebrated Saturday:
Michael Cimino wore glasses:
Kyle Krieger took it to the park:
Cowboy Up + A Big Buckle + Stripe Time
Nick Rodriguez has a cowboy hat, and he’s not afraid to wear it:
Not to be outdone, Lil Nas X showed off his big belt buckle:
Kelvin Santos sent regards from Rio:
Luis completed his dismount from the pool:
Troy wore stripes: