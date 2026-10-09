‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Is Becoming an HBO Series

Eight years after Crazy Rich Asians gave us extravagant weddings, designer gowns, and enough wealth to make our bank accounts weep, we’re finally getting another invitation into this world. HBO is developing an original series, and some familiar faces are returning for more rich people drama!

Which Crazy Rich Asians Stars Are Returning?

The reunion includes Constance Wu and Henry Golding, who played Rachel Chu and Nick Young in the 2018 film. Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng are also set to return, giving fans plenty of reasons to get excited. Our fingers are crossed for Gemma Chan to reprise her role as Astrid. Her character definitely deserves a better man!

First teaser for HBO’s ‘CRAZY RICH ASIANS’ sequel series. Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh, reprising their roles. Production begins in 2027. https://t.co/DOti8e2osh — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 8, 2026

Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel, an American-born Chinese professor who discovers that her boyfriend comes from one of Singapore’s wealthiest families. Suddenly, meeting the parents means navigating family expectations, old-money traditions, and relatives who could probably buy the restaurant where you’re having dinner.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed Wicked, the original film introduced audiences to a world of lavish celebrations, complicated family politics, and the kind of wealth that makes throwing a party for a flower that blooms once a year seem perfectly reasonable. Honestly, we can barely afford a bouquet.

READ: Henry Golding Popped In New “Crazy Rich Asians” Trailer

Who’s Behind the HBO Series?

Chu is returning as an executive producer, while Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

In a statement reported by Variety, Lim called the project a “‘Crazy Rich’ family reunion!” She described the series as “the sequel we’ve been waiting for,” explaining that eight episodes will allow the team to explore the characters and worlds of Kwan’s books in greater depth.

And Kwan is just as thrilled. The author told Variety that he was excited about the reunion, adding, “Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait!”

Eight episodes of rich family drama? Darling, we’re seated.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is getting a prequel series and Henry Golding is on the cast. We’re gonna get more shirtless scene like this. And the fact that he’s a DILF now makes it even more exciting! https://t.co/6K00sAjLuS — ray (@styledinred) October 9, 2026

There’s More Crazy Rich Asians Where That Came From

If you’re wondering how HBO plans to turn one movie into a series, there’s plenty more material to explore. Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians novel is the first book in a trilogy, followed by China Rich Girlfriend (2015) and Rich People Problems(2017).

He has also expanded this fictional universe with Sex and Vanity (2020) and Lies and Weddings (2024). That means more characters, more complicated relationships, and plenty of potential for scandalous rich people behavior.

For now, we’ll have to wait for more details, including the series’ release date and additional casting news. But with familiar stars returning and eight episodes to explore this extravagant world, we’re ready to RSVP.

We can’t wait to find out more about Crazy Rich Asians!