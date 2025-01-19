Get to Know Curtis Pritchard: His Third Shot at Finding Love

Curtis Pritchard, a professional ballroom dancer and reality TV personality, gained fame through his appearance on Love Island UK 2019.

Out hottie Curtis Pritchard comes from a family of smooth operators like brother, AJ Pritchard (Strictly Come Dancing), and his dad Adrian Pritchard, both of whom are professional dancers. The Love Island: All Stars reality TV star was born on February 7, 1996, making him 28-years-old. Before trying to find love through Love Island, Curtis competed as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars in 2018. The smooth and handsome dancer started dancing at a young age and became a professional ballroom and Latin dancer. He gained initial fame as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars Ireland, partnering with celebrities and showcasing his choreography skills.

In 2019, Curtis joined the cast of the fifth series of Love Island, finishing strong in fourth place, where he was known for his easy-going, charming personality and his quirky sense of humor, which made him a standout contestant on Love Island. He has remained a loyal part of the franchise, making multiple appearances as a cast member on Love Island Games and season two of Love Island: All Stars. In 2021, he also appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

That being said, did the professional dancer find lasting love on any of these matchmaking reality shows? Well, yes and no. Curtis did have a real-life relationship with Maura Higgins in 2019 after the couple placed fourth on Love Island. However, when Curtis was interviewed by The Sun, the dancer candidly shared that he chooses to not label his identity and that he is open to dating a man.

“I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything. It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Following this interview, Curtis shared with The Mirror that he spoke with Maura about The Sun interview and seemed that the two were still together; that is until the Love Island couple broke up in March 2020 citing busy schedules and lack of time together.

“Curtis and I barely saw each other. At the beginning it was very, very hard because I was so besotted with him, and we never got to see each other.”

Maura eventually told The Sun that Curtis never explicitly identified his sexuality (similar to his stance when asked publicly), saying:

“He never says he’s straight, he never says he’s gay. I just feel like, whatever it is just be honest and say it.” She added, “He said he was straight. So he said that to me, but he didn’t say that in public. I find that quite strange. Just be honest. Say what you said to me, you know?”

Curtis is not only a reality star, because together with his brother AJ, the two of them are investors of an investment app called Fint Invest, which was launched by IronMarket back in June and features “educational dashboard to help a younger generation of investors make the most of their money and learn more about personal finances.”

Catch Curtis on Love Island: All Stars Season 2 streaming on Peacock.