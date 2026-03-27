Dallas Removes Rainbow Crosswalks Amid Texas Anti-LGBTQ+ Push

Well, the news out of Dallas isn’t exactly rainbow news—unless you’re looking at it through a very different lens. As of March 27, crews began removing 30 rainbow-painted crosswalks around Oak Lawn and beyond, following a directive from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Apparently, it’s not enough to have a colorful personality; now even your crosswalks can’t get too extra without facing the traffic cop of politics.

RELATED: San Antonio’s Crosswalk Fight Ends With a Bigger, Bolder Statement

The Fundraising Effort That Painted the Town

It’s a baffling situation. These vibrant symbols of inclusion and love were created in 2019 to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Funded through private donations—$128,000 raised by the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Foundation, local businesses, and good-hearted people—it seems that the people of Dallas had a very different vision for their streets than the state officials who’ve recently taken over.

In an official memo, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) deemed these rainbow crosswalks as “unsafe” because they didn’t meet the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The city of Dallas tried to push for an exception, but that request was denied. The 30 crosswalks will be scrubbed away by the end of April, along with any hint of the rainbow that had been a familiar sight on the streets of Oak Lawn—a place that’s known for its community and inclusivity.

Dallas Faces the Political Scrubbing of Pride

Now, of course, this move doesn’t just represent the loss of some fun street art; it’s yet another move in a larger political battle. The North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Foundation wasted no time in calling this out for what it is: an effort to erase public support for the LGBTQ+ community. As the foundation pointed out in a March 23 statement, the removal isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s part of a broader, systematic attempt to scrub away visible LGBTQ+ representation in Texas. Their message? “If you’re not a fan of our rainbow, too bad. We’re going to take it away.”

Is This Really About Safety?

While the state insists that the issue is about “traffic safety,” we’re left to wonder: What’s next? Is the state going to start erasing the rainbow flags in people’s windows too? Perhaps Abbott’s next executive order will demand that only beige paint be allowed on the streets of Texas. Because apparently, color and pride are too much of a political statement.

But the reality is, the rainbow crosswalks weren’t just decorative—they were a community statement. These symbols weren’t government-funded, so it’s not about the state’s finances. It’s about what these crosswalks represented: a bold, unapologetic proclamation that Dallas—specifically Oak Lawn—was a place where people could come as they are, feel accepted, and walk proudly on streets that reflected that very spirit.

Tony Vedda’s Call for Visibility

Tony Vedda, president of the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Foundation, hit the nail on the head when he said, “These crosswalks are being removed at a time when [LGBT] visibility is being challenged across Texas.” Let’s not kid ourselves: the political climate in Texas is trying to make it harder for cities to support inclusivity.

🇺🇸 Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered San Antonio’s iconic rainbow crosswalk (a symbol of the city’s LGBTQ community) to be removed, following order’s to eliminate political ideologies from Texas streets Next will be Austin and Dallas after full removal is completed in San… pic.twitter.com/1Wbz5HoSxm — Vitamvivere (@Vitamvivere) December 20, 2025

The Church Stays, For Now

Now, you might be thinking, “Well, Dallas still has the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church’s rainbow-painted front steps, right?” Right. For now, at least. The church was given a three-year pass, but with pressures mounting, that could change too. So don’t be surprised if future headlines involve even more paint scraping and the official “removal of political ideologies” (though somehow, rainbow crosswalks count as a political statement, but defunding schools is fine?).

RELATED: Church Defies Texas Governor with Rainbow Steps That Can’t Be Erased

But let’s be real: This isn’t just about the paint on the ground. It’s about the message these crosswalks sent: You belong here. You are seen. No amount of scrubbing will wash away that sentiment, no matter how much you try to whitewash the streets.

In the meantime, the people of Dallas are left to find other ways to express their pride. The crosswalks may be gone, but the love and community that the rainbow symbolized aren’t going anywhere. In fact, it’ll just take a bit more creativity to keep showing up in new ways—and we know the queer community is nothing if not creative.

Let’s just hope the next time you’re walking down Cedar Springs, you won’t be dodging a politically-motivated pothole. Or maybe—just maybe—the rainbow will come back in a more unexpected form. After all, you can take the paint off the pavement, but you can’t erase who we are.

Source: Christian Post