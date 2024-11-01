“David Henrie can suck my d**k. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that,” says Dan Benson who played David Henrie‘s character’s best friend on the Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place.

If you haven’t heard, Disney brought back the widely popular children’s series Wizards of Waverly Place with an adult Justin (David Henrie) and Alex (Selena Gomez) Russo in the reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The original series was popular for its ensemble cast which also included Benson as Justin’s mortal best friend Zeke Beakerman. Fast forward to the reboot and Zeke was nowhere to be found. Benson, who is now a content creator and adult entertainer on OnlyFans, admits that he wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t asked to reprise his role, but to be fair he was disappointed. A while back, he told TMZ that he wasn’t entirely surprised about the snub, saying:

“I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it. That’s all on me, I totally get it. I made choices,” Adding, “I put the chance of bringing back the character I played away when I decided to go on this path of being an adult content creator.”

Benson is self-aware that his path from child star to porn star isn’t exactly exciting to Disney executives and might not be a good PR stunt for the show’s mostly young audience, but the man doesn’t deserve to be judged or shaded for his career path. During the show’s interview with BuzzFeed, the cast was asked to participate in a ‘BuzzFeed’ quiz. One of the questions the cast was asked to answer was “Choose a recurrent character who should guest star on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” to which Henrie reacted “I can’t believe you guys put one of these people on here. Millennials understand that.”

David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path 😭 😭 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace place #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/p1PjDs1byy — adam (@itweetering) October 29, 2024

The now viral clip has over 10.3 million views and this did not go over Benson’s head. The OnlyFans creator came onto his social media platforms to react to Henrie’s comment. On X, Benson said:

“David Henrie can suck my dick. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that.”

To which his followers commented:

“i’d pay to watch that”

“omg i’m horny af thinking about it”

“omg i thought y’all were besties irl”

Well the X user was not completely off, because Dan also thought the same–probably not. In a recent Instagram post, Dan shared a funny video of him reacting to news that Henrie blocked him on X:

“We pretended to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??”

There, there Dan, you’ll survive.

Back in January, Dan shared news of the reboot on X, asking:

“So do y’all think they just act like Zeke never existed or do they replace me with an imposter Zeke?”

Followed by a comment to a user who was asking if he had to delete his OnlyFans account should Dan reprise his role as Zeke:

“Lmao they [Disney] can’t afford me anymore.”

If Disney can't afford Dan right now, maybe you can! Dan has posted over 600 pay-per-view videos on his OnlyFans account and also posts daily nudes on his X account.