Dancer & Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the amiable DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dancer who rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was 40.

His wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in an exclusive statement to People:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago.

TMZ was the first to report the news about Boss’ death. According to the outlet, Holker Boss frantically ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday saying her husband left home without his car – something that was very unlike him.

A short time later, around 11:15 a.m., paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at a hotel in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino. Boss was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending Season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ, and eventually became a permanent fixture on the series. He was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with his wife, who also competed on SYTYCD, on social media. Their kids, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14, would often join the pair.

The late star was mourned on social media Wednesday by many who shared videos of him dancing and their memories.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother… God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. pic.twitter.com/hm0sbefcpw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of @official_tWitch death. Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit. Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy. Sending his family my deepest sympathies. #RIPTwitch pic.twitter.com/zXV1Ybs48M — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) December 14, 2022

RIP Twitch. You were an absolute light in this world- and pure joy to be around. Please reach out if you need help, and check in with your loved ones. This can be a difficult time of year for many. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/5HaEskHPL0 — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) December 14, 2022

Sometimes the happiest looking people from the outside are struggling on the inside. RIP Twitch #RIPTwitch — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) December 14, 2022

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022