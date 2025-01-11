Daniel Kopecký is a Fitspiration for 2025

Daniel Kopecký isn’t your typical influencer—he’s the guy who makes weightlifting in tight boxers look like a fashion statement and throws in splits at the gym just to keep things interesting. When he’s not breaking a sweat indoors, you’ll find him outdoors, shirtless, and soaking in the sunshine like it’s his full-time job.

With his blend of fitness, fun, and a little extra flair for doing cartwheels, Daniel’s content is as bold and entertaining as it gets. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being your 2025 fitspiration!

According to FeedSpot, Daniel is included in the Top 100 Male OnlyFans Influencers in 2025 as no. 91, and it’s no surprise seeing as how Daniel works extremely hard to maintain his plump glutes and extremely toned bod. Check him out while he lifts weights while his glutes bounce to the beat of his reps. “Hot or not?” he asks–definitely HOT!

No surprise here, but this hot influencer also has an OnlyFans account where he has over 402K subscribers and almost 2K uploads! Don’t worry he has both PPV and free accounts if you want to go check that out (you’re welcome).

Daniel’s X account is also a treasure trove of fitspiration…and other types of inspiration where he shows us how he asks strangers to show off their abs and bounce in short shorts while doing hand stands.

From a Q&A session on Daniel’s Instagram page, we’ve uncovered some intriguing tidbits about Daniel Kopecký—because let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to know more about the guy who’s equal parts fitspiration and thirst trap pro?

What gives him confidence: Working hard

What makes him happy: Travel, food, the sky, a nice view, and s.. (well, that's what he said)

If he wrote a book about his life, what would it be called: "Go with the Flow." Why? He says, "It would tell a story that not everything goes according to you[r] life plan. You shouldn't plan to much because It can make you disappointed but on the other hand can make you surprised."

If he can only do one thing in life for the rest of his life: He would choose to do sports around the world

If he wasn't in the industry what would he be doing: National Geographic! He says he would study meteorology

Check out the rest of Daniel’s post to get inspired!

