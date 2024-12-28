Out former football player and LGBTQIA+ advocate Jake Williamson has become a strong and inspiring voice for athletes within the community, representing both excellence, authenticity, and humility. Not only has he been a dedicated advocate, but he’s also looking absolutely fantastic while doing it.

The 24-year-old former semi-professional football player has been making a mark in the HYROX community as an LGBTQ+ representative. According to HYROX‘s website, the fitness training sport:

“Combines both running & functional workout stations, where participants run 1km, followed by 1 functional workout station, repeated eight times. Each race is hosted indoors in expansive exhibition halls, creating an immersive and electrifying race, where your spectators can support you from the very beginning to the very end.”

Guys !!! I may have just broken the world record 🥇 pic.twitter.com/0Zm14I5lxu — Jake Williamson (@jakewilliamson4) November 25, 2023

Jake recently broke records in the fitness training sport clocking in with a record of 56:44–possibly breaking the HYROX world record. The out athlete tells Out Sports:

“Hyrox as a business hasn’t mentioned the record or the fact I’m a gay athlete at all yet. I fear people who haven’t gone through certain difficulties just don’t have an awareness of how powerful visibility Is.”

Although HYROX has yet to publicly acknowledge Jake’s accomplishments as an out athlete, his 84K followers on TikTok, 153K on Instagram, and 25K on X have made it clear that he’s earned widespread recognition. Jake has built a dedicated fanbase that supports him every step of the way.

Through his advocacy and success in the fitness world, he’s helping to lead the charge for greater LGBTQIA+ representation and showing that inclusivity in sports truly matters. His efforts are laying the groundwork for a future where athletes of all identities are seen, celebrated, and supported.

As a dedicated athlete, Jake definitely knows how to build reps at the gym. I mean just check out his extremely rigorous routine!

We appreciate the close-up on the tight shorts, because we do have to see what muscles we have to focus on once we try out his workouts at the gym, right?

Jake Williamson’s followers were absolutely loving the gym workout with his fans leaving thirsty comments on his post:

Check out his full workout video here: